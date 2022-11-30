Great Outfits in Fashion History: Paris Hilton's Cutout Esteban Cortazar Gown at the 2004 MTV VMAs

You can now shop the exact same dress, almost two decades later.

As a reigning socialite and an early 2000s icon that practically grew up in the spotlight, Paris Hilton has been a red carpet regular pretty much since the noughties. During her golden years as the "OG" influencer (before that title even existed), she was known for her affinity for Juicy Couture tracksuits and Versace mini dresses. But at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards, Hilton switched it up a notch with a stunning maxi moment, one that would become emblematic not only of her sought-after style, but also stand the test of time — so much so, that the brand is re-issuing it in 2022.

The then-23 year-old wore a silk turquoise gown from Esteban Cortázar's Spring 2003 collection, his debut show. It featured a twisted halter neckline, dramatic cutouts at the waist and a floor-hitting skirt. In true Hilton fashion, she paired it with a stack of diamond necklaces, silver metallic sandals. For glam, she went with a voluminous teased hairdo, smokey black eyeliner and a glossy nude lip.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Eighteen (!!!) years later, Cortázar decided to reissue the style — and others from that collection, which was influenced by the bustling Miami nightlife and the club scenes of the '90s and 2000s — in collaboration with Farfetch, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his namesake brand's first-ever show. So, you can shop the exact same dress Hilton wore in 2004 right now, and channel your inner Y2K socialite.

