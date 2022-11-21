Skip to main content

After 27 Years, Raf Simons Is Closing His Eponymous Label

The surprise announcement came via Instagram.
The Spring 2023 show, which was also the label's London debut, turns out to be Raf Simons' last show.

The eponymous label of Belgian designer Raf Simons is closing after 27 years in business.

"I lack words to share how proud I am of all that we have achieved," Simons wrote in the Instagram announcement, which triggered an outpour of support. "I am grateful for the incredible support from my team, from my collaborators, from the press and buyers, from my friends and family, and from our devoted fans and followers."

The brand just made its London runway debut for Spring 2023, staging a brilliant runway of party-inspired pieces, despite a design history of minimalistic office wear. It turns out, that would be its last show. 

Known for his love of rebellious youth cultures and elegance across menswear and womenswear, Simons has established himself as a multi-talented designer through his work at his namesake brand, launched in 1995, and at various world-renowned luxury houses. The Belgian creative began his career in furniture, which he studied in Antwerp, before setting his sights on fashion. He was the creative director of Jil Sander, artistic director of Christian Dior and CFDA-winning chief creative officer of Calvin Klein, before taking on his current role as co-creative director of Prada.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. Raf Simons could not yet be reached for comment.

By Long Nguyen