The Final Reebok by Pyer Moss Collection Is Here

Kerby Jean-Raymond definitely said there will be no more drops — so make sure to shop it on Nov. 12.

Reebok by Pyer Moss Collection 4. Photo: Courtesy of Reebok

Kerby Jean-Raymond is gearing up to launch the fourth and final drop of the Reebok by Pyer Moss collection.

Originally conceived in 2017, Reebok by Pyer Moss was meant to be a two-shoe, 18-month deal. The project quickly gained traction and evolved into a larger, symbiotic relationship between brands that spanned everything from sneakers to runway. Five years later, Pyer Moss and Reebok are closing the book on their partnership — but not before one last collection, titled "Uzgd," set to release on Nov. 12.

According to a press release, this capsule "combines Pyer Moss' storytelling and aesthetic with Reebok’s rich history of athletic footwear and apparel." It includes three new colorways of the Reebok by Pyer Moss Experiment 4 shoe: green and black, blue and red, yellow and black. On the apparel front, there are joggers, trucker jackets, turtlenecks and bodysuits in similarly vibrant colors.

Jean-Raymond — who was previously global creative director of Reebok — released a letter reflecting on what both brands were able to achieve during their collaboration.

"We used this opportunity to not only elevate the Reebok brand in total, but to elevate and provide opportunities to the creative community around us with our new resources in the form of capital and distribution. We took everyone with us," he wrote. "We continue to center self-realization, spirituality and a higher sense of a community in all of our work."

He also made very clear that the door was very much shut on this project: "This is the last Reebok by Pyer Moss collection Ever. There will never be another." He promised, though, that "the future is extremely bright and exciting."

The highly-anticipated Reebok by Pyer Moss Collection 4 will be available at 11:00 a.m. on Nov. 12 at pyermoss.com, as well as Reebok.com/Pyer_moss. The exclusive blue, red and black-and-yellow colorways will only be available on pyermoss.com. See the full campaign in the gallery below.

24 Gallery 24 Images

