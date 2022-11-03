Riccardo Tisci Is Already Back — With a Michaela Coel Red Carpet Moment, No Less

Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images

Riccardo Tisci is back after a brief lull with a voracious design.

When Tisci stepped down as Burberry's chief create officer in September, the fashion world questioned what would come next from the designer. On Thursday, we got the answer...maybe: Tisci revived his eponymous label for none other than Michaela Coel, who dazzled down the red carpet for the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" London premiere.

Coel's outfit by Tisci includes a stretchy, silk bodysuit wrapped in a Chantilly lace skirt, decorated with flowers and stars. She wore it with bespoke floral lace tights and shiny black sandal heels. It's the first look Tisci has revealed publicly since ending his five-year long tenure at Burberry, and the first time he's released work under his own name in 17 years.

"The first time I met Michaela, I immediately understood that she represents and expresses everything a woman means to me — freedom, beauty, a sense of adventure," Tisci wrote on Instagram. "So today, 17 years after I started my first label, Riccardo Tisci, Michaela and I decided to create a look that would celebrate our creativity and friendship."

The look felt like a "sexy winter beach minx waiting by water to catch sharks and devour them for dinner," Coel told Vogue UK.

Coel and Tisci met in Cannes, they shared with the magazine, but connected more deeply at a Soho House luncheon where she had the idea for him to design her look for the premiere as a friend. Tisci agreed and went on to work with Coel's mother, Kwenua Osborne, to create the look, which references her Ghanaian heritage and plays with feminine and masculine elements. Tisci, who grew up with eight sisters and recently lost a mom, created the look partly as an ode to formative relationships with the women in his life.

As for whether this look signals a full Riccardo Tisci collection to come, the designer said, "This look is a celebration, it's not about business, it's about a concept – there's no announcement," adding that he's currently taking a break from the industry to "chill."

