Rihanna Faces Backlash for Featuring Johnny Depp in Savage X Fenty Show

Marsai Martin and Bella Poarch during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Just days before the premiere of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty's Vol. 4 showcase, there's already backlash against the pop star and her highly-anticipated production due to a peculiar casting choice: Johnny Depp.

On the morning of Thursday, Nov. 3, rumors began to circulate that the actor, who was recently involved in a highly publicized defamation and domestic abuse trial against his former spouse Amber Heard, would make a surprise appearance in the show. As first revealed by TMZ, the fallen actor is the subject of a spotlight segment in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show. Immediately after the news leaked, fans began expressing their disbelief.

Eliminating any doubts of the rumor's authenticity, screenshots from early screeners of the show began circulating on Twitter later in the day. In a recent post by television writer and comedian Ashley Ray, Depp is seen walking through a forested backdrop wearing a green jacket over a monogrammed top. His name is also included in the official credits at the beginning. Fashionista can confirm these screenshots are legitimate, and we have reached out to the Savage X Fenty and Prime Video teams for further comment.

Back in October, the Emmy award-winning show announced its fourth installment with another celebrity-studded runway-meets-spectacle featuring its latest styles and performances. Days later, the Fenty mogul shared a list of the expected appearances — with no mentions of Depp.

The latest trailer only features musical performances by Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell; and the following celebrity names: Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke and Zach Miko.

Whether Depp will be edited out of Savage X Fenty's Vol. 4 premiere is uncertain, but one thing's for sure — the fans are not so happy (see a few reflections below), and an official response of some kind feels warranted. Check back here for more updates.

