Must Read: Dove Cameron and Olivia Cooke Model Savage X Fenty Holiday, How Hot Pink Dominated Fashion

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Savage X Fenty debuts new holiday collection and campaign

The new Savage X Fenty Holiday Lounge collection, debuted in a campaign led by actors Dove Cameron and Olivia Cooke, features an assortment of cozy loungewear pieces, as well as the Sleep Moment capsule, which includes a new lace lingerie style in soft stretch fabric. Available in a variety of festive colors and priced from $12.95 to $99.95, the collection is available to shop here. {Fashionista inbox}

How hot pink dominated the fashion industry

After Valentino debuted its Fall 2022 monochromatic show featuring the hot-pink hue, the fashion industry took note. Brands like Balenciaga and Versace have followed suit, making the color inescapable within the fashion world for the past two years. "It's almost rare to not see a celebrity at an event or red carpet wearing pink now," said stylist Danyul Brown, who styled actor Angus Cloud for the cover of Variety in the shade. "Once people see themselves in it and they see how alive they look and how bold they look … they're like 'Oh!' It's a shock factor." {Business of Fashion}

Madewell and Donni collaborate on new essentials capsule

Madewell and Los Angeles-based essentials brand Donni will release a collaboration, dedicated to denim and sustainable design. The capsule (pictured above) includes 12 styles ranging from $52 to $218. You can shop the collection starting Nov. 2 here. {Fashionista inbox}

What does the end of Yeezy mean for the sneaker market?

As a result of his racist and antisemitic rants over the last few weeks, Kanye West's Yeezy business partnerships have ended. Though Yeezys cannot be found on the Adidas or Foot Locker sites, resale marketplaces like StockX and Stadium Goods continue to have them available. Christopher George, the founder of an online group that monitors resales, advised his community, "If you are holding loads of Yeezys I would 100 percent be looking for an exit plan." As for who the next sneaker giant will be? George and the head of Sotheby's streetwear collectibles department, Brahm Wachter, are betting on New Balance. {The New York Times}

