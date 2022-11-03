Skip to main content

Selena Gomez Gives Early Holiday Party Style Inspo in Satin Rodarte

She wore a bias-cut "Barney purple" dress to the premiere of "My Mind and Me" in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
selena-gomez-my-mind-and-me-premiere

On Wednesday, Selena Gomez attended the American Film Institute premiere of her new documentary "My Mind and Me" in Los Angeles, where she served up some early holiday party style inspo in the form of a satin Rodarte bias-cut dress. She paired the look, styled by Kate Young, with glitzy accessories, including gem-encrusted dangly earrings, a rhinestone-covered clutch and PVC pumps (also adorned in rhinestones). 

"My Mind and Me," directed by Alek Keshishian, covers the trials and tribulations of Gomez's physical and mental health over the last six years. Gomez revisits her childhood home and recalls the spot where she received the call that she booked her first acting gig, "Barney and Friends." At the premiere, the Q&A moderator asked Gomez about the scene, and in a full circle moment, the two realized she was wearing a "Barney purple" dress. 

selena gomez my mind and me premiere 2
The gown, which comes from Rodarte's pre-Fall collection, is a one-shoulder design that features a bow-shoulder drape, creating an elegant silhouette. The slinky fabric, jewel tone and shoulder adornment combine to make this a particularly festive look, and one that could just easily translate to any number of holiday parties as we approach the season for them. (Gomez's slicked-back hair and intense smoky eye makeup would also work perfectly for such an occasion.)

"My Mind and Me" promises to give an intimate look into Gomez's experience as one of the most famous people in the world, as well as insider access to the struggles she has faced with her health in recent years.

Gomez has shared she will be giving out two months of Apple TV+ free to anyone who signs up using the link here in celebration of the film's release. "My Mind and Me" premieres on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4.

