WHO: SHEGLAM(SHEGLAM IG/ SHEGLAM TIKTOK)



WHAT: SHEGLAM launches its first-ever shoppable consumer pop-up experience, SHEGLAM Glam House. The brand will host a series of exclusive sales on each day of its opening. On November 12, there will be a meet-and-greet with beauty star Laura Lee.



WHEN: November 11- November 20 from 11am-7pm



WHERE: 8070 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90046



TYPE EVENT: Free and open to the public