Sheryl Lee Ralph Enters Her Barbiecore Era at the 2022 American Music Awards

Greta Gerwig, are you still casting?
sheryl lee ralph amas 2022 1

On Sunday, the 2022 American Music Awards recognized many of the industry's very best, with Taylor Swift winning all six of the awards she was up for and Lionel Richie being honored with the Icon Award. But it wasn't just musicians making a statement on the red carpet. 

"Abbot Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph arrived in an all-pink number by Cameroonian designer Claude Kameni, which was adorned with a chevron-printed bustier and cutouts at the sleeves. She completed with a dazzling pair of matching pink mules along with statement gold earrings.

As for glam, Ralph wore her hair in beach-inspired waves and studded her pink eye makeup with pearls. "The AMAs SLAY 💕 I love my glam squad," Ralph wrote in a recent Instagram post after the ceremony.

sheryl lee ralph amas 2022

The award-winning actor has been rising style star as of late. Back in September at the 2022 Emmys, where she won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Ralph donned a strapless velvet dress designed by Brandon Blackwood. She had a bejeweled hair and makeup moment at that ceremony, too — maybe that's becoming her signature.

