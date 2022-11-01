The Balletcore Trend Is Just Getting Started – Here's How to Shop It

Sandy Liang Spring 2023 runway show at New York Fashion Week Photo: Imaxtree

This year has been studded with a slew of "new" -core aesthetics, and at the top of our list is balletcore. With its dedicated hashtag generating over 93 million views on TikTok alone, the dainty trend takes inspiration from ballet's most recognizable wardrobe staples: skin-fitting leotards paired with airy tulle skirts, cropped wraparound sweaters, posh minis. Clearly, it's making a big impression, and ushering in the return of items such as ballet flats.

This comes as no surprise, however, as fashion has long looked to the rigorous sport, often glamorized by outsiders for its seemingly delicate moves and über-feminine styles, for inspiration. The rise of the aesthetic raises a few issues, but we've seen it remain a popular theme for runway shows and magazine spreads alike, most recently during the Spring 2023 season at Sandy Liang and Simone Rocha. (Rodarte also released a celebrity-filled, ballet-inspired Fall 2022 campaign earlier this year.) Many stylish stars have been captured in the trend as well: Bella Hadid channeled "ballerina-after-practice" in a pair of satin pink flats with a matching gray sweatsuit after the whirlwind that was Paris Fashion Week.

The balletcore look can be completed with a range of recital-ready accessories. Silky pastel bows and pearl-studded jewelry are at the forefront, though we can't forget the importance of quality footwear, with many brands bringing back and reinventing ballet slippers. Miu Miu's riff on the style dominates the number one spot as Q3 2022's most coveted shoe, according to Lyst.

In the galleries below, see (and shop) 41 timeless #balletcore-inspired pieces you can add to your wardrobe for just about any season.

Shoes

11 Gallery 11 Images

Apparel

13 Gallery 13 Images

Accessories

17 Gallery 17 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.