Serial Overpackers, Rejoice: Big Bags Are Back

Spring 2023 indicated a shift towards accessory preferences of the aughts and early 2010s, i.e. the heyday of the XXL handbag.

Photo: Imaxtree

Jacquemus Chiquito, you've had your fun. But the big bag is back, ready to reclaim its throne as the most coveted accessory on the market.

Though mini bags have become a charming runway and retail fixture over the past few years — and seemingly only got smaller and smaller as time wore on — the Spring 2023 runways indicated a shift in accessorizing philosophy towards something closer to that of the aughts and early 2010s, i.e. the heyday of the Givenchy Nightingale, the Balenciaga City and the Céline Luggage. It was all about the oversized carry-alls that make you feel like Mary Poppins, always discovering something you forgot you had put in there. 

Paris str S23 0495

In New York alone, we saw them at Peter DoUlla Johnson, Luar, Coach, Altuzarra and many more fashion week debuts. The trend continued abroad, which, paired with the constant nostalgia- and resale-fueled comeback of the original extra-big designer totes, solidifies the return of scaled-up handbags. 

Ahead, shop 24 of the best oversized bags on the market for fall, from traditional totes to slings and beyond.

rouje-big-zebra-bag
BY FAR AMBER BIG BAG
ASHYA LEATHER SLINGBACK
24
Gallery
24 Images

