Serial Overpackers, Rejoice: Big Bags Are Back

Jacquemus Chiquito, you've had your fun. But the big bag is back, ready to reclaim its throne as the most coveted accessory on the market.

Though mini bags have become a charming runway and retail fixture over the past few years — and seemingly only got smaller and smaller as time wore on — the Spring 2023 runways indicated a shift in accessorizing philosophy towards something closer to that of the aughts and early 2010s, i.e. the heyday of the Givenchy Nightingale, the Balenciaga City and the Céline Luggage. It was all about the oversized carry-alls that make you feel like Mary Poppins, always discovering something you forgot you had put in there.

Photo: Imaxtree

In New York alone, we saw them at Peter Do, Ulla Johnson, Luar, Coach, Altuzarra and many more fashion week debuts. The trend continued abroad, which, paired with the constant nostalgia- and resale-fueled comeback of the original extra-big designer totes, solidifies the return of scaled-up handbags.

Ahead, shop 24 of the best oversized bags on the market for fall, from traditional totes to slings and beyond.

24 Gallery 24 Images

