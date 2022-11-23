Skip to main content
The Ultimate -Core Aesthetic Gift Guide

The Ultimate -Core Aesthetic Gift Guide

How to shop 15 of TikTok's biggest trends.

Photos: Courtesy of brands; Procreate; Collage: India Roby/Fashionista

How to shop 15 of TikTok's biggest trends.

We know it’s hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we’ve compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

Thanks to Gen Z and TikTok's never-ending churn on trends, a bevy of -core aesthetics have completely dominated both our feeds and our wardrobes.

There was the escapist, pandemic-driven rise of cottagecoreBalletcore reignited fashion's love for tulle skirts and slippers. Barbiecore has taken over both the runway and the red carpet.

Rosalía's "Motomami" era refueled the grime and thrill of all things bikercore, while a growing interest in Formula 1 birthed the sport's inevitable motorcore. The list goes on and on. 

With the holidays right around the corner, it's only right to think of these trends through the prism of gift giving. So, whether you're shopping for a loved one or checking off your personal wishlist, check out some of our favorite pieces based on TikTok's biggest -core aesthetics. 

Barbiecore

Screen Shot 2022-11-23 at 10.19.44 AM
bread tag bag studio cult1
charlie holiday pink dress1
7
Gallery
7 Images

Balletcore 

Alo Yoga
Orseund Iris
Brother Vellies
7
Gallery
7 Images

Bikercore

harley davidson jacket1
4
Gallery
4 Images

Clowncore

etsy pink cake1
fashion brand compnay gray clown pants cutout1
ashley williams london handbag shirt1
5
Gallery
5 Images

Cottagecore

Screen Shot 2022-11-23 at 12.35.23 PM
sleeper dress1
maisonette basket1
6
Gallery
6 Images

Cowboycore

brandon blackwood syl bag1
ranch road boots black stars1
kenzo western tshirt1
6
Gallery
6 Images

Fetishcore

harness fashion1
lipstick pillow1
pinsy leather bodysuit1
6
Gallery
6 Images

Fairycore

emi jay butterfly clips 1
6
Gallery
6 Images

Gorpcore

the north face balaclava
the very warm camo backpack1
Screen Shot 2022-11-18 at 11.01.38 AM
6
Gallery
6 Images

Goblincore

Petit Kouraj Mini Fringe1
parade mushroom sweatshirt
charles & keith green boots1
6
Gallery
6 Images

Gothcore

etsy necklace choker1
Screen Shot 2022-11-16 at 3.23.43 PM
keds maisie wilen1
6
Gallery
6 Images

Kidcore

Screen Shot 2022-11-23 at 10.24.53 AM
bobblehaus phone strap1
Screen Shot 2022-11-22 at 2.01.52 PM
6
Gallery
6 Images

Motorcore

pierre gasly hat1
ferrari scarf1
quickstopf1 merch1
7
Gallery
7 Images

Tumblrcore

Screen Shot 2022-11-23 at 10.25.45 AM
rellery checkered necklace
the kooples leather combat boots1
6
Gallery
6 Images

Regencycore

nana jacqueline hat1
selkie dress
ninfa necklace
7
Gallery
7 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making. 

