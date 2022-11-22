24 Gifts That Will Spark Joy In Anyone's Home

Photo: Courtesy of Our Place

As someone who recently moved into a new apartment, interior design and home decor has been at the forefront of my mind. And with so many people moving around as Covid-priced apartments increase in rent, you probably know more than a couple of people also in new spaces.

While fashion is always fun, there's something uniquely special about decorating an environment to make it feel like a home (especially if it's your first). Looking at pieces full of color and personality can alter the course of your day, and sometimes even set your mood. As I've gotten older, I've embraced buying only things that spark joy, à la Marie Kondo (even if it means having one too many rainbow-themed pieces on my walls).

Whether someone is trying to set a tone for their space or trying to add some joy to an already-established aesthetic, it's never a bad time to gift some memorable homeware. If you know someone who can't stop mentioning how they need new dinner plates or a new rug to brighten up their living area, then this gift guide is for you. From the acclaimed Always Pan to the fuzziest house slippers on the market, click through the gallery below for all the housewarming inspiration this holiday season.

