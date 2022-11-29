21 Pairs of Kitten Heels Your Chic Grandma Would Approve of

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Though they tend to fall in and out of favor, kitten heels are queen.

Of all the heels you can wear, they rank high in comfort and versatility and give a slight boost in stature without the infamous pain of stilettos. The style options are also endless: These tiny-but-mighty shoes have been worn with wildly opposed aesthetics, from summer maxi dresses to colorful '80s-inspired windbreakers to newly-trending "motorcore" looks. They've also stood the test of time, with celebrities like Audrey Hepburn wearing them in the 1960s, Princess Diana sporting them in the late '90s and Chanel sending them down the Fall 2023 runway.

Still, they remain underrated, especially during peak party season. Our favorites are the ones with details that take them a notch up from basics, like a pink velour that's perfect for the holidays or an easy mule you can pack for vacation. Shop 23 of the coolest kitten heels you can buy in the gallery below.

