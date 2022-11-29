Skip to main content

21 Pairs of Kitten Heels Your Chic Grandma Would Approve of

Just in time for holiday parties.
best kitten heels

Though they tend to fall in and out of favor, kitten heels are queen. 

Of all the heels you can wear, they rank high in comfort and versatility and give a slight boost in stature without the infamous pain of stilettos. The style options are also endless: These tiny-but-mighty shoes have been worn with wildly opposed aesthetics, from summer maxi dresses to colorful '80s-inspired windbreakers to newly-trending "motorcore" looks. They've also stood the test of time, with celebrities like Audrey Hepburn wearing them in the 1960s, Princess Diana sporting them in the late '90s and Chanel sending them down the Fall 2023 runway.

Still, they remain underrated, especially during peak party season. Our favorites are the ones with details that take them a notch up from basics, like a pink velour that's perfect for the holidays or an easy mule you can pack for vacation. Shop 23 of the coolest kitten heels you can buy in the gallery below.

Sam Edelman Meredith Slingback

Sam Edelman Meredith Slingback, $105, available here

Prada Sport-Sole Mesh Slingback Pumps

Prada Sport-Sole Mesh Slingback Pumps, $980, available here

coach margot

Coach Margot Sandal, $195, available here

Chelsea Paris Slash Snake-Print Thong Mule Sandals

Chelsea Paris Slash Snake-Print Thong Mule Sandals, $345, available here

M.M.LaFleur The Irene Slingback

M.M.LaFleur The Irene Slingback, $230, available here

Kenneth Cole Riley 70 Sling Heel

Kenneth Cole Riley 70 Sling Heel, $159, available here

Nalebe Stories Through Seasons Stellar Crystal-Embellished Mesh Pumps

Nalebe Stories Through Seasons Stellar Crystal-Embellished Mesh Pumps, $740, available here

M.GEMI The Mia

M.Gemi The Mia, $218, available here

Rag & Co Dorita Black Kitten Heel Lace Up Sandal

Rag & Co Dorita Black Kitten Heel Lace Up Sandal, $73, available here

chanel tweed pumps

Chanel Tweed Pumps, $1,100, available here

Brother VelliesThe Negril Slide Sandal

Brother Vellies The Negril Slide Sandal , $226, available here

Christian Louboutin Me Dolly Suede

Christian Louboutin Me Dolly Suede Red Sole Slide Sandals, $775, available here

Kate Spade Marseille Dress Pumps

Kate Spade Marseille Dress Pumps, $198, available here

Guilhermina Slingback Heels

Guilhermina Slingback Heels, $160, available here

Ted Baker Mypearl Pearl Kitten Heel Sandals

Ted Baker Mypearl Pearl Kitten Heel Sandals, $170, available here

Flippa K Namia Mid Heel Sandal

Filippa K Namia Mid Heel Sandal, $220, available here

J. Crew Violetta

J. Crew Violetta, $178, available here

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Kitten-Heel Satin Slingback Pumps

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Kitten-Heel Satin Slingback Pumps, $1,195, available here

Aminah Abdul Jillil T-Strap Patent Pump

Aminah Abdul Jillil T-Strap Patent Pump, $498, available here

Tory Burch Angle Pump

Tory Burch Angle Pump, $328, available here

Pelle Moda Binni Half d'Orsay Sandal

Pelle Moda Binni Half d'Orsay Sandal, $167, available here

