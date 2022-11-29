21 Pairs of Kitten Heels Your Chic Grandma Would Approve of
Though they tend to fall in and out of favor, kitten heels are queen.
Of all the heels you can wear, they rank high in comfort and versatility and give a slight boost in stature without the infamous pain of stilettos. The style options are also endless: These tiny-but-mighty shoes have been worn with wildly opposed aesthetics, from summer maxi dresses to colorful '80s-inspired windbreakers to newly-trending "motorcore" looks. They've also stood the test of time, with celebrities like Audrey Hepburn wearing them in the 1960s, Princess Diana sporting them in the late '90s and Chanel sending them down the Fall 2023 runway.
Still, they remain underrated, especially during peak party season. Our favorites are the ones with details that take them a notch up from basics, like a pink velour that's perfect for the holidays or an easy mule you can pack for vacation. Shop 23 of the coolest kitten heels you can buy in the gallery below.
Sam Edelman Meredith Slingback, $105, available here
Prada Sport-Sole Mesh Slingback Pumps, $980, available here
Coach Margot Sandal, $195, available here
Chelsea Paris Slash Snake-Print Thong Mule Sandals, $345, available here
M.M.LaFleur The Irene Slingback, $230, available here
Kenneth Cole Riley 70 Sling Heel, $159, available here
Nalebe Stories Through Seasons Stellar Crystal-Embellished Mesh Pumps, $740, available here
M.Gemi The Mia, $218, available here
Rag & Co Dorita Black Kitten Heel Lace Up Sandal, $73, available here
Chanel Tweed Pumps, $1,100, available here
Brother Vellies The Negril Slide Sandal , $226, available here
Christian Louboutin Me Dolly Suede Red Sole Slide Sandals, $775, available here
Kate Spade Marseille Dress Pumps, $198, available here
Guilhermina Slingback Heels, $160, available here
Ted Baker Mypearl Pearl Kitten Heel Sandals, $170, available here
Filippa K Namia Mid Heel Sandal, $220, available here
J. Crew Violetta, $178, available here
Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Kitten-Heel Satin Slingback Pumps, $1,195, available here
Aminah Abdul Jillil T-Strap Patent Pump, $498, available here
Tory Burch Angle Pump, $328, available here
Pelle Moda Binni Half d'Orsay Sandal, $167, available here
