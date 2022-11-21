Skip to main content
16 Cute Sweatsuits That Will Upgrade Your Winter Lounge Wardrobe

Many pandemic-era trends have come and gone but comfort is one we can't seem (and don't want) to shake.

Photo: Courtesy of Pangaia

As temperatures continue to drop, we are quickly approaching a very specific type of weather. It's the type of weather that has you hitting snooze just to stay under your warm duvet for a few minutes longer, and prioritizing comfort over style when putting an outfit together. The thing is, you really don't have to sacrifice cuteness or coziness this winter because it's sweatsuit season. Think of it as the new sweater weather.

Over the last few years, many pandemic-era trends have come and gone, but comfort is one we can't seem (and don't want) to shake. And brands have been quick to respond by producing an abundance of matching sweatshirts and sweatpants. What’s better than an outfit you can literally wear to bed and in WFH meetings? It's elevated, it's effortless, and any attire I can nap in is one I want to be wearing.

Ahead, we've compiled 16 Fashionista-approved sets. Throw on one of these sweatsuit combos with a pair of mini Ugg slippers (sorry, I'm obsessed!), a pair of hoop earrings and a slicked-back bun, and you'll be ready to go forth and be comfortable.

gil rodriguez
Sandy Liang Node Sweatshirt and Tuber Sweatpants
Adanola AS Oversized Sweatshirt and Sweatpants
16
Gallery
16 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. In no way do either affect our editorial decision-making.

