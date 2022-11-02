Introducing Motorcore, the Nostalgic Trend Fueled by Celebrities and Formula 1

Bella Hadid in New York City in May 2022. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

With the exponential rise of interest in Formula 1 and the popularity of Netflix's hit docu-series "Drive to Survive," we're only going to see auto racing become even more prominent on both our social media and style radars. Allow us to introduce "motorcore," the latest aesthetic trend that'll make you want to go vroom vroom.

A sister to the already-beloved bikercore trend, motorcore has doused our feeds — and, now, wardrobes — with silhouettes inspired by the dangerous and speedy world of motorsports. Standing out in a social landscape dominated by clean-girl likes and near-perfect It-girl routines, it instead takes inspiration from the rebellious nature of F1's leading drivers, both on and off the track. The sport itself is all about spilled gasoline, tire skids and exhaustion tornados as cars zoom past at fast speeds, with the occasional bad-boy slip-ups, like crashing into an opponent and tearing off a part or two.

According to global trend forecasting site WGSN, the #RacerRevival is currently driven by a blend of daring pop-culture starlets (like Rosalía, who embodied the trend for her "Motomami" album concept, Julia Fox in head-to-toe leather and Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga pant-shoe catsuits) and Y2K rock 'n roll nostalgia. The designer catwalks have also been studded with a slew of racer-inspired styles for Fall 2022, most recently captured at Diesel, Balmain, Givenchy and KNWLS, in addition to Chanel's Cruise 2022 collection. F1's very own Ferrari has a fashion brand inspired by it, too.

What sets the racer-inspired trend apart is that, unlike its biker counterpart (which consists of heavy metal band tees and shredded denim), #motorcore is known to prioritize more conservative and protective styles, as death can await (quite literally) on every turn.

On the tracks, F1 drivers wear logo-adorned padded jumpsuits (usually representative of their team and its sponsors) and bulky helmets. They're also seen in "second-skin" 'fits like fire-resistant balaclavas and tight thermoregulating tops. Off-duty, they'll keep it stylish in comfy hoodies, hypebeast-approved sneakers and sporty wraparound sunglasses.

There are a few key signatures of the motorcore look: Leather pieces — from bomber jackets to low-rise trousers — are key to the #RacerRevival trend, while logomania-infused varsity jackets, utility jumpsuits and polo shirts are fan-favorites, along with subversive cutouts, skin-tight unitards and itty bitty mini skirts (Though, we're not so sure how practical those are on the speedway.)

Sneakers are typically the shoe of choice, but you can elevate your motor-inspired 'fits with chunky boots. Accessorizing in F1 is kept at a minimum, but balaclavas, team-repping trucker hats, "gas station" sunnies and flame-adorned bling make for a badass finish. And lastly, you can never go wrong by sporting merch for your favorite team, F1 or a specific driver. See: Lewis Hamilton (a style star in his own right)'s coveted Plus 44 drops and Daniel Ricciardo's RIC3 clothing line.

Whether you're searching to revamp your closet this season or looking to channel your favorite F1 cutie on the tracks, see 18 #motorcore pieces you can shop now, below.

