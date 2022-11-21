The 24 Best Pieces to Buy From the 2022 Ssense Sale

Photo: Imaxtree

The moment fashion people have been waiting all year for has finally arrived — and just in time for the holidays: The Ssense sale is officially up and running, with thousands of items available up to 50% off.

From statement crochet to puffer slippers to opera gloves, this shopping event has something to offer for every type of fashionmonger. Spruce up your festive 'fits this season with bold garments and grab wardrobe essentials to last a lifetime. If you need a little help sifting through the endless amount of options, our editors have selected the pieces they want to invest in. See our picks from the Ssense sale in the gallery below.

24 Gallery 24 Images

