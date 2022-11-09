Skip to main content

24 Statement Trench Coats To Brighten Up Your Winter Wardrobe

In confusing weather, this wardrobe staple serves as the ultimate transitional piece.
statement trench coats fall winter 2022

With this very warm autumn weather, most people are trying to navigate whether it's still jacket season and when to pull the winter coats out from storage. As we collectively try to figure out how to dress, there's luckily one staple that serves as the ultimate transitional piece: the trench coat.

Though the quintessential beiges and camel-toned styles have never lost their reign in fashion, the humble trench has come a long way from its World War I origins. Burberry has long been the undeniable leader of this category, but many brands have developed their own takes on the classic design. And for Fall 2022, the best trenches all are about making statement. 

Fashionista has curated a fresh trench for every aesthetic — from gradient graffiti prints to patterned PVC pieces — and certainly every kind of weather. If you're on the hunt for a Barbiecore essential or chic multicolored patchwork designs, the gallery below has you covered.

wolf and badger faux fur trench overcoat
Hanifa Zahra Faux Leather Coat, $899
staud ashley vegan leather coat
24
Gallery
24 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. In no way do either affect our editorial decision-making.

