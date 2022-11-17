Stone & Strand Is Hiring A Retail & Customer Experience Senior Manager In New York, NY

About Us

STONE AND STRAND was founded back in 2012 with the goal of breaking the old school norms of high-end jewelry. We handcraft fairly priced fine jewelry, made of precious metals and gemstones, with every piece designed to be an accessible indulgence.



We are woman-led, and born & bred in New York City inspiring our appreciation for both luxury and grit alike. We strive to make celebrating life’s little moments more fun through IRL experiences, and we invite you to join us in that mission!



Job Description

STONE AND STRAND is looking for an outstanding Retail & Customer Experience Senior Manager to handle all touch points with our customers across every point of interaction, overseeing our customer experience (which includes fulfillment, repairs, returns, exchanges), as well as supporting in our showroom and pop-ups.



We’re a fast-moving company obsessed with delivering the best possible customer experience, across IRL and digital touchpoints and this role is absolutely central to our success.



The ideal candidate will be extremely motivated, super organized, a people person, and demonstrate an exceptional level of attention to detail.



Responsibilities and Duties

- Support and help drive our Showroom, Pop-ups and Retail initiatives

-Manage and support the STONE AND STRAND Showroom, including oversight of all store employees and tracking to established financial goals and service expectations; We offer welding, piercing, shopping, and repairs in our showroom

- Support in the operational needs of STONE AND STRAND pop up experiences

- Support in future retail growth strategy and operations, starting with the launch of flagship store and expansion nationally

- Serve as the key customer advocate within the company, ensuring customer happiness

- Ensure all customer calls and emails are responded to in a timely manner and to the customer’s satisfaction

- Develop and grow our in-house customer service team, taking a hands-on management approach with all direct reports as we build and cultivate a vital CX function

- Oversee the fulfillment operations team (outbound shipping of all DTC orders)

- Leverage customer feedback on all aspects of their experience, passing on learnings to the rest of the team

- Create and communicate customer service policies for the company



Qualifications and Skills

- Energetic and highly motivated, able to work at a very fast pace

- Exceptional level of attention to detail

- Highly organized with excellent time management skills

- People Person, fun to be around in the office (this is an in-person role)

- Experience in managing; Eager to mentor, educate, and direct

- Flexibility for weekend and holiday hours

- Bachelor’s degree in communication, hospitality, or related fields

- 3+ years of professional experience in customer service



Salary range: 60-85K



To apply, please email a cover letter and resume to kamiu@stoneandstrand.com.



