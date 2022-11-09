Stüssy Joins Forces With Dries Van Noten on an Eclectic Collection

Belgian fashion label Dries Van Noten teamed up with Stüssy on what might just be the most surprising collaboration of the year.

While perhaps an unexpected crossover of brands, Stüssy x Dries Van Noten — which drops on Nov. 18 at select chapter stores, select Dover Street Market locations, Dries Van Noten stores, stussy.com and driesvannoten.com — seamlessly combines the relaxed California feel with an otherworldly approach to color. The loungewear-heavy capsule includes co-branded tie-dyed T-shirts and jeans, printed sweatpants, a rhinestone-encrusted smoking blazer and pants, plus much more. In true Dries fashion, there are lots of playful, experimental prints (roses set aflame, flowers in the shape of Stüssy's signature eight ball, a spray-painted bong-vase), as well as embroidered appliqués and other thoughtful details.

The campaign, photographed by prolific fashion film director Tyrone Lebon, stars Flea, the founding member and bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, having the time of his life, donning the collection while dribbling basketball, jamming out and simply jumping for joy.

See the full Stüssy x Dries Van Noten campaign in the gallery below.

4 Gallery 4 Images

