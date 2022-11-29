Skip to main content

Taylor Russell Proves That Sometimes Less Is More (When You're Wearing Vintage Gucci) at the 2022 Gotham Independent Film Awards

She continued her no-miss style streak.
taylor-russell-gotham

Ever since Taylor Russell came onto the scene, she's gotten a lot of attention for her breakout performances — and just as much for her outstanding fashion. 

The actor is currently promoting "Bones and All" in everything from Schiaparelli Haute Couture to fresh-off-the-runway Alexander McQueen, styled by Ryan Hastings. She's also landed a Loewe ambassador contract and opened the brand's Spring 2023 runway. Her sartorial versatility has cemented her as one to watch on the red carpet — and she kept that energy going at the 2022 Gotham Independent Film Awards on Nov. 28, where she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance. But instead of Russell's usual risk-taking glamour, Russell opted for something more casual: a vintage Tom Ford-era Gucci top, a pair of straight-legged jean and strappy sandals.

Sourced from Aralda Vintage, the cropped bolero is from the brand's Spring 2004 collection, and provides the perfect amount of provocation. Russell paired it with a straight-leg, mid-rise jeans, imbuing the overall look with a degree of ease. The rest of Russell's outfit was relatively understated: a pair of metallic heeled sandals, some chunky silver rings. As for her hair, Russell rocked her signature cropped bob in a slicked-back style; on the makeup front, she went with a peachy lip.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

Emma-Chamberlain-Venice-Film-Festival
Style

The Best Looks From the 2022 Venice Film Festival

Featuring Emma Chamberlain in Valentino, Julianne Moore in Celine, Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci and more.

By Angela Wei
dont-worry-darling
News

Drama Aside, the 'Don't Worry Darling' Red Carpet Gave Us Plenty to Talk About

Let's not forget that Gemma Chan, Chris Pine, Harry Styles, Florence Pugh et al. wore some excellent things.

By Angela Wei
Zooey Deschanel arrives at the 2012 Writers Guild Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on February 19, 2012
Style

Great Outfits: Zooey Deschanel in Vintage Shareen

It's a good encapsulation of her early 2010s style.

By Ana Colón
Kendall Jenner Vintage JPG London February 2020
Style

Celebrities Are Bringing Back Archival Designer Looks — And It's Driving Attention to Resale

Trending now: Jean Paul Gaultier, Mugler, John Galliano for Dior, among others.

By Ana Colón