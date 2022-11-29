Taylor Russell Proves That Sometimes Less Is More (When You're Wearing Vintage Gucci) at the 2022 Gotham Independent Film Awards

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute

Ever since Taylor Russell came onto the scene, she's gotten a lot of attention for her breakout performances — and just as much for her outstanding fashion.

The actor is currently promoting "Bones and All" in everything from Schiaparelli Haute Couture to fresh-off-the-runway Alexander McQueen, styled by Ryan Hastings. She's also landed a Loewe ambassador contract and opened the brand's Spring 2023 runway. Her sartorial versatility has cemented her as one to watch on the red carpet — and she kept that energy going at the 2022 Gotham Independent Film Awards on Nov. 28, where she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance. But instead of Russell's usual risk-taking glamour, Russell opted for something more casual: a vintage Tom Ford-era Gucci top, a pair of straight-legged jean and strappy sandals.

Sourced from Aralda Vintage, the cropped bolero is from the brand's Spring 2004 collection, and provides the perfect amount of provocation. Russell paired it with a straight-leg, mid-rise jeans, imbuing the overall look with a degree of ease. The rest of Russell's outfit was relatively understated: a pair of metallic heeled sandals, some chunky silver rings. As for her hair, Russell rocked her signature cropped bob in a slicked-back style; on the makeup front, she went with a peachy lip.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.