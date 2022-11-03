Must Read: Tommy Hilfiger X Martine Rose Is Here, Estée Lauder Sales Fall

Photo: Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Tommy Hilfiger launches collaboration with Martine Rose

The new Tommy Jeans capsule includes 35 gender-inclusive pieces (pictured below) inspired by the '90s archives of Tommy Hilfiger and updated with Martine Rose's touch and perspective. "Collaborating with Martine has been inspiring and really pushed me creatively," says Tommy Hilfiger. "I love it when a designer can come in and put their own touch on our archival pieces. The collection [...] really highlights how out-of-the-box and experimental Martine's work is." You can shop it now here. {Fashionista inbox}

22 Gallery 22 Images

Estée Lauder shares fall after Q1 earnings report

The cosmetics giant has shared that its organic sales fell 5% in the last quarter due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions in China. "This recovery has been slower than all of us anticipated," Estée Lauder finance chief Tracey Travis said. "Consumer demand is strong. It has been disrupted." The brand said it doesn't anticipate improvement from China until at least 2023. The company's shares fell more than 8% Wednesday, and are down 40% from a year ago. {Wall Street Journal}

Jacquemus will return to Paris for its next runway show

Simon Porte Jacquemus will unveil his next off-calendar runway show in Paris on Dec. 12. The collection, titled "Le Raphia" will be coed and presented in an undisclosed location within the city. {WWD}

L'Oréal denies report saying it suspended ads on Twitter

The cosmetics company L'Oréal has defended itself against a Financial Times report saying it suspended ad spending on Twitter. A company spokesman said, "L'Oréal did not make any decision to suspend advertising spending on Twitter." {Reuters}

Jean Paul Gaultier unveils "Cyber" collection created from its '90s archives

The new ready-to-wear collection entitled "Cyber" features reworked garments made from the brand's classic dot print, inspired by pop artist Victor Vasarely, but reworked in new neon colors. Florence Tétier, the brand's creative director said, "It's my mission, to dig into Mr. Gaultier's archives and bring them back to the contemporary context through the eyes of many talents with a different lens." The collection will arrive at Jean Paul Gaultier's web store and select boutiques on Nov. 4. {Hypebae}

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.