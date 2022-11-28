Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

TRUE Model Management Is Hiring A Model Booker, Junior Fit Booker and Influencer Manager In New York, NY

TRUE Model Mgt is expanding and seeking professionals to join our team!

TRUE_NYC Day_White Logo (1600 × 900 px)

Positions:
- Model Booker in NYC - Fashion/photography experience and Adobe Suite skills are a plus.
- Junior Fit Booker in NYC
- Experienced Influencer Manager (potential commission component)

F/T Salary Ranges $45-90,000/yr + benefits dependent on position, experience, network & skills.

Please EMAIL RESUME/CV and any questions to: TRUE.recruiting@gmail.com

TRUEmodel.net
@TRUEmodelmgt

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

chillhouse logo
Sponsored Story

Chillhouse is Hiring A Partnerships & Community Manager In New York, NY

Chillhouse, the authority in modern self-care, is looking for a full-time Partnerships and Community Manager to join our Marketing Team.

By Winnie Liu
IMA
Careers

IMA Is Hiring A Junior Influencer Project Manager In New York, NY

IMA is the first full-service, global influencer marketing agency.

By Winnie Liu
APM
Sponsored Story

Model Management Agency, APM, Is Hiring An Agent In New York, NY

APM Models New York is looking for an agent to join their expanding team. Industry experience is essential, agency experience is preferable but not essential.

By Winnie Liu
mega mega
Sponsored Story

Mega Mega Projects Is Hiring A Junior Social Media Manager In New York, NY / Remote

Mega Mega Projects, a NYC jewelry and accessories PR agency and sales showroom, is hiring an experienced Social Media Manager to join our team.

By Winnie Liu