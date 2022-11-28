TRUE Model Management Is Hiring A Model Booker, Junior Fit Booker and Influencer Manager In New York, NY
Positions:
- Model Booker in NYC - Fashion/photography experience and Adobe Suite skills are a plus.
- Junior Fit Booker in NYC
- Experienced Influencer Manager (potential commission component)
F/T Salary Ranges $45-90,000/yr + benefits dependent on position, experience, network & skills.
Please EMAIL RESUME/CV and any questions to: TRUE.recruiting@gmail.com
TRUEmodel.net
@TRUEmodelmgt
