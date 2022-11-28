TRUE Model Management Is Hiring A Model Booker, Junior Fit Booker and Influencer Manager In New York, NY

TRUE Model Mgt is expanding and seeking professionals to join our team!

Positions:

- Model Booker in NYC - Fashion/photography experience and Adobe Suite skills are a plus.

- Junior Fit Booker in NYC

- Experienced Influencer Manager (potential commission component)



F/T Salary Ranges $45-90,000/yr + benefits dependent on position, experience, network & skills.



Please EMAIL RESUME/CV and any questions to: TRUE.recruiting@gmail.com



TRUEmodel.net

@TRUEmodelmgt