YaYa Publicity Is Hiring A Freelance Jewelry Public Relations Professional In New York, NY

YaYa Publicity is currently seeking a Freelance Jewelry Public Relations Professional with 2 or more years of working PR experience securing editorial placements for fashion and fine jewelry brands.



Requirements:

- The ideal candidate should have experience securing feature placements in top tier fashion and jewelry publications.

- The candidate should have strong editorial relationships with long lead, short lead and online editors.

- The candidate should be a skilled writer and comfortable copywriting for the fashion/lifestyle space.

- The candidate should be detail oriented and be able to work in a fashion environment.

- 2 or more years of PR experience working with accessory brands- would be a bonus if familiar with the jewelry market.

- Hours to be determined at interview time.



Responsibilities:

- Candidate should be able to write creative, and effective product pitching and brand profiles/features for daily send out.

- Consistently generate brand exposure through features, product placements, news items, and more.

- Create innovative communications strategies that maximize brand visibility.

- Continue to foster and grow existing relationships with media contacts.



To Apply: Please send your resume to yael@yayapublicity.com.