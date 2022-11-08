YaYa Publicity Is Hiring A Freelance Jewelry Public Relations Professional In New York, NY
YaYa Publicity is currently seeking a Freelance Jewelry Public Relations Professional with 2 or more years of working PR experience securing editorial placements for fashion and fine jewelry brands.
Requirements:
- The ideal candidate should have experience securing feature placements in top tier fashion and jewelry publications.
- The candidate should have strong editorial relationships with long lead, short lead and online editors.
- The candidate should be a skilled writer and comfortable copywriting for the fashion/lifestyle space.
- The candidate should be detail oriented and be able to work in a fashion environment.
- 2 or more years of PR experience working with accessory brands- would be a bonus if familiar with the jewelry market.
- Hours to be determined at interview time.
Responsibilities:
- Candidate should be able to write creative, and effective product pitching and brand profiles/features for daily send out.
- Consistently generate brand exposure through features, product placements, news items, and more.
- Create innovative communications strategies that maximize brand visibility.
- Continue to foster and grow existing relationships with media contacts.
To Apply: Please send your resume to yael@yayapublicity.com.