YaYa Publicity Is Hiring A Junior Account Executive In New York, NY
YaYa Publicity is a boutique PR firm in NYC specializing in jewelry. We are actively seeking a full-time Junior Account Executive for the firm’s fine and fashion jewelry clients. The ideal candidate should be enthusiastic with excellent communication skills and enjoy working with a small, hands-on team. They will need to be detail-oriented and have experience in the editorial world.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree
- 2 Year of work experience, preferably within a jewelry or accessory brand, PR agency, or fashion/accessories publication
- Must be located in New York City and available to work in the office 5 days a week.
- Knowledge of fashion & media landscape
- Highly-organized, able to prioritize & manage multiple tasks at once
- Pitching capabilities
Responsibilities:
- Editorial pitching
- assist with sample trafficking
- Monitor digital, print and celebrity placements
- Research and share analysis on top trends within the jewelry and fashion industry
To Apply: Please send your resume to yael@yayapublicity.com
