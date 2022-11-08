Skip to main content
YaYa Publicity Is Hiring A Junior Account Executive In New York, NY

YaYa Publicity, a leading boutique jewelry PR firm in NYC, is seeking a full-time Junior Account Executive to join their office in New York City.

YaYa Publicity is a boutique PR firm in NYC specializing in jewelry. We are actively seeking a full-time Junior Account Executive for the firm’s fine and fashion jewelry clients. The ideal candidate should be enthusiastic with excellent communication skills and enjoy working with a small, hands-on team. They will need to be detail-oriented and have experience in the editorial world.

Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree
- 2 Year of work experience, preferably within a jewelry or accessory brand, PR agency, or fashion/accessories publication
- Must be located in New York City and available to work in the office 5 days a week.
- Knowledge of fashion & media landscape
- Highly-organized, able to prioritize & manage multiple tasks at once
- Pitching capabilities

Responsibilities:
- Editorial pitching
- assist with sample trafficking
- Monitor digital, print and celebrity placements
- Research and share analysis on top trends within the jewelry and fashion industry

To Apply: Please send your resume to yael@yayapublicity.com

@yayapublicity

