YaYa Publicity Is Hiring A Junior Account Executive In New York, NY

YaYa Publicity is a boutique PR firm in NYC specializing in jewelry. We are actively seeking a full-time Junior Account Executive for the firm’s fine and fashion jewelry clients. The ideal candidate should be enthusiastic with excellent communication skills and enjoy working with a small, hands-on team. They will need to be detail-oriented and have experience in the editorial world.



Requirements:

- Bachelor’s Degree

- 2 Year of work experience, preferably within a jewelry or accessory brand, PR agency, or fashion/accessories publication

- Must be located in New York City and available to work in the office 5 days a week.

- Knowledge of fashion & media landscape

- Highly-organized, able to prioritize & manage multiple tasks at once

- Pitching capabilities



Responsibilities:

- Editorial pitching

- assist with sample trafficking

- Monitor digital, print and celebrity placements

- Research and share analysis on top trends within the jewelry and fashion industry



To Apply: Please send your resume to yael@yayapublicity.com



@yayapublicity