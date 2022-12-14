Skip to main content
ALIX NYC SAMPLE SALE / TWO DAYS ONLY / 12/19-12/20

Shop the largest curation of ALIX NYC archive styles at up to 80% OFF. Everything under $100. Two days only.
alix nyc

DATE: DECEMBER 19 & 20TH
LOCATION: 209 W 38 ST, SUITE 312, 3RD FLOOR, NY, NY 10018
CONTACT: SALES@ALIXNYC.COM / CUSTOMERSERVICE@ALIXNYC.COM
CREDIT CARDS AND CASH ACCEPTED

By attending the in-person sample sale you agree to the following terms listed. We reserve the right to refuse service to any person/party and/or remove any person/party from the premises. All orders from this sale are final. No returns or exchanges. Photos of the inventory are not available.

