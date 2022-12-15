Must Read: Altu Launches Collaboration With Photographer Alvin Baltrop, 10 Hours Inside Bergdorf Goodman

8 Gallery 8 Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Altu launches capsule with Alvin Baltrop

Joseph Altuzarra's "genderful" brand Altu has launched its first-ever capsule collection: a collaboration memorializing the late Bronx-born photographer Alvin Baltrop. Proceeds the collection will help fund the preservation and archive of Baltrop's unseen images. Trousers, T-shirts, hoodies and a leather jacket feature Baltrop's groundbreaking photography of New York City's gay and queer culture of the 1970s and 1980s. "Part historical, part autobiographical, his photographs brim with raw sensuality and eroticism, yet are also full of tenderness and love. They are deeply touching and affecting, and I am so honored to celebrate Alvin Baltrop's work in this special collection," said Altuzarra. It's available at Altu.world. {Fashionista inbox}

10 hours inside Bergdorf Goodman

For The New York Times, Jessica Testa takes readers through 10 hours of what can only be described as magic in the iconic Bergdorf Goodman department store. Starting from before opening hours, when staff carefully place the fine jewelry that was locked up overnight back into their display cases, all the way to the store's last open hour of 7:00 p.m., when the store's director of loss prevention lets a customer in past closing time because she "just want[s] to look at a Valentino bag." {The New York Times}

Why the metaverse crash is the right moment to take the metaverse seriously

After its peak in November 2021, cryptocurrency's value fell by 73% over the next 12 months. The value of NFTs has collapsed and crashed 87% in value. Now, Meta (previously known as Facebook) has seen its value crash by 70% since its rebrand into a metaverse company. Despite these numbers and the disappearing mainstream excitement for a metaverse world, brands like Nike, Gucci and Coca-Cola have already placed their bets on its success, paving the way for a technologically innovative future in virtual reality. {Business of Fashion}

The psychological traps of online shopping

For Vox, Emily Stewart breaks down the psychological tools that brands employ to encourage online shoppers to buy more and buy faster. For example, if a hotel is promoting that it only has three rooms left at a particular rate, or an e-commerce platform gives a customer only 10 minutes to buy a dress 'before it's gone,' there is no real way to know if that's true, and there's also no way for the FTC to monitor the truth. {Vox}

