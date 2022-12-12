The Ridiculously Cozy Robe That Warms My Mall-Goth Heart

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Skull Robe, $198, available here. Photo: Courtesy of Barefoot Dreams

Some things about me: I don't understand people who can sleep in jeans, nor people who don't have inside and outside clothes. If I'm inside my apartment getting my rent's worth and don't need to look presentable, I'm going to be as cozy as humanly possible, 100% of the time. It's not a lifestyle, it's an existence.

Owning multiple robes in different weights and fabrics is a key part of that. A silky vibe in the summer or for spicy photos; something vaguely presentable for running downstairs to grab dinner from the delivery person. When it comes to the wintertime need for something super fuzzy and comfy to melt into, there's no better option than Barefoot Dreams.

My Hot Topic ass loves the Skull version, which, it should be noted, is not black and white, but "carbon" and "almond," which just sounds so much better. The unisex cut means at the largest size (3), my six-foot self actually can curl up into it and the sleeves go past my fingertips. The microfiber fabric is ridiculously soft, and the only real problem is that I want to wear it literally all of the time. Also: pockets. See y'all in the spring.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Skull Robe, $198, available here (sizes 1-3).

