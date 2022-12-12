Skip to main content

The Ridiculously Cozy Robe That Warms My Mall-Goth Heart

I will now be going into hibernation.
Editors' Picks are the Fashionista team's true (#notspon) fashion and beauty obsessions, handpicked by professionals who see it all. 

Some things about me: I don't understand people who can sleep in jeans, nor people who don't have inside and outside clothes. If I'm inside my apartment getting my rent's worth and don't need to look presentable, I'm going to be as cozy as humanly possible, 100% of the time. It's not a lifestyle, it's an existence.

Owning multiple robes in different weights and fabrics is a key part of that. A silky vibe in the summer or for spicy photos; something vaguely presentable for running downstairs to grab dinner from the delivery person. When it comes to the wintertime need for something super fuzzy and comfy to melt into, there's no better option than Barefoot Dreams.

My Hot Topic ass loves the Skull version, which, it should be noted, is not black and white, but "carbon" and "almond," which just sounds so much better. The unisex cut means at the largest size (3), my six-foot self actually can curl up into it and the sleeves go past my fingertips. The microfiber fabric is ridiculously soft, and the only real problem is that I want to wear it literally all of the time. Also: pockets. See y'all in the spring.

Please note: This product was gifted. Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. In no way do either affect our editorial decision-making. 

