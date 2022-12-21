Battalion PR Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive In New York, NY

A minimum of 3 years of relevant PR experience, ideally within an agency environment, is required. Candidates must possess editorial contacts (preferably within the jewelry/watches, accessories and/or menswear category), solid communication skills, professionalism, enthusiasm and the ability to think creatively. Experience with events and digital activations is a plus.



About Battalion:

With decades of experience working with the world’s leading brands, as well as emerging talent and trailblazers, Battalion offers strategic communication counsel and unparalleled expertise in public and media relations, event management and production, influencer engagement and celebrity services.



Job Description:

· Work with senior management to help develop annual communication programs

· Cultivate relationships with target media, influencers, and industry tastemakers

· Manage client communication for key agency accounts

· Draft communication materials, including press releases, backgrounders, and media alerts

· Pitch and secure product placements, as well as brand features and profiles

· Assist with planning and organization of experiential events

· Facilitate celebrity dressing opportunities and oversee product loans

· Co-develop and manage influencer activation campaigns

· Co-manage junior staff and agency interns



Position Requirements:

· Highly organized self-starter with the ability to multi-task effectively

· Possess media contacts, preferably market editors in the fashion/jewelry/watch spaces

· Strong attention to detail is essential

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills

· Proven ability to pitch and secure editorial placements

· Experience cultivating and managing relationships with digital influencers

· Positive attitude, discreet and professional manner

· Experience in marketing/communications within the luxury goods/fashion industry is preferred

· Overall knowledge of the industry and a genuine interest in cultural activities

· Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint

· *Position is based in New York City with a requirement to be in the office daily



Compensation: Base salary $65k - $80k, commensurate with experience.

In addition to the base salary, Battalion offers healthcare, 401k and annual performance based bonus.



Please send resumes to info@battalionpr.com



BattalionPR.com

@battalion_pr