The 33 Best Beauty Launches of 2022, According to Expert Editors

The landscape of beauty is ever-changing, as new products launch and industry icons receive packaging touchups or formula tweaks. In 2022, we saw innovations in texture, formulation and ingredient blends — and experts seem to agree: It was a blockbuster year in beauty.

Beauty editors spend their days testing all of the latest hair, makeup, skin-care and fragrance drops, usually before they even hit the market. And while they may try hundreds (if not thousands!) of new products each year, there are only a select few that make the cut as newfound favorites.

We asked 13 beauty editors — experts in all things dabbing, blending, smoothing and judging — to share their picks for the very best product launches of 2022. Ahead, see the 33 they chose.

Rhode Barrier Restore Cream, $29, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"You couldn't head out for your morning cup of coffee without running into a celebrity skin-care line this year, but the one that surprised me in the best way was Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty. The Barrier Restore Cream, in particular, stood out for a few reasons: Not only did she consult veteran cosmetic chemists and trusted dermatologists to fine-tune the formula, she also kept the ingredients simple yet effective. My sensitive skin is a big baby... but it drank up every last drop of this stuff — no irritation or breakouts in sight." —Kelsey Castañon, content director, Popsugar Beauty

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump, $21, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"Coming from someone who spent half of every middle school P.E. class trying to unstick my hair from my lips, I thought my lip gloss days were in the rearview. Then, I tried this launch from Tarte's Maracuja line, which is technically more of a 'bloss' — a hybrid between a balm and a gloss — than the sticky alternative you might have worn in the early aughts. Still, it gives my lips that Juicy Tube-level shine without the sticky feel. It doesn't hurt that I also love every single color (I have all nine of them stashed in a different purse, travel bag and makeup drawer) and that the hydrating formula is perfect year-round." —Castañon

Merit Great Skin Serum, $38, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"The name speaks for itself: This Merit serum does exactly what it says. It gives you great skin. For the clean beauty brand's first foray into skin care, it tried its hand at something so simple, but so efficacious. The niacinamide and hyaluronic acid simultaneously brighten and hydrate. On days when I'm rushing or just want to have a nice morning glow for the gym, I apply this and feel like a new woman." —Asia Millia Ware, fashion and beauty writer, The Cut

Dior La Mousse Off/On Foaming Face Cleanser, $47, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"This cleanser hasn't made its way off my shelf since it launched in the spring. I knew I loved it when I was traveling and forgot my skin-care bag, and when I went to Sephora, it was the first thing I reached for. Dior got everything right, from the creamy foaming texture to the way it leaves skin hydrated and deeply cleansed. It's the one cleanser that I recommend to every person I know. There are so many cleansers on the market, but for me, this one changed the game forever, which says a lot. And it's luxury beauty at an affordable price. Definitely a top-tier launch." —Ware

Cay Skin Deepwater Nourishing Lip Mask, $22, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"I know the girls love Laneige (myself included), but Winnie Harlow absolutely did something with her brand's lip mask. Whether I'm going to bed, the gym or just re-hydrating my lips midday, it effortlessly glides across my lips for the ultimate nourishment. I honestly haven't touched another lip mask since I discovered this, and I have everyone from my boyfriend to my best friends obsessed with it." —Ware

Jori Daily Leave-On Acne Treatment Mask, $52, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"As someone who grew up with cystic acne, I'm pretty skeptical about most over-the-counter treatments, but I was pleasantly surprised by this one. It's labeled as a leave-on mask, but I use it as a spot treatment whenever I see or feel a breakout coming on. It has 2.5% micronized benzoyl peroxide that allows it to get deep into the pores, as opposed to just sitting on the surface of your skin (which reduces the usual irritation I'd get from using anything with benzoyl peroxide in it). I apply the tiniest amount to an incoming spot one to two times a day, and it stops it right in its tracks." —Jenny Jin, beauty director, PureWow

Supergoop Every. Single. Face. Watery Lotion SPF 50, $34, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"I'm always on the search for a sunscreen that outperforms the last, and this one from Supergoop is a standout this year. The brand calls it a 'watery lotion,' and I can confirm that it has a thin, watery consistency that spreads easily and absorbs without much effort. I've worn it during sweaty summer days in LA and in crisp fall weather while visiting family in Korea recently, and it never feels too heavy on my skin. On that note, the lightweight texture is comparable to some K-beauty formulas I've loved throughout the years like Innisfree and Make P:rem." —Jin

Henry Rose Char Eau de Parfum, $120, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"Char was first described to me as 'a comforting scent that's basically a crisp, cozy fall day in a bottle,' which is pretty accurate. Featuring tonka bean and ginger top notes, it gives a whiff of warmth and spice that lingers long after you spray it. Depending on my mood, I've been alternating between this and 'Windows Down,' a lighter, brighter citrus fragrance from the brand. Either way, I've gotten compliments from friends and family members whenever I wear these scents — including my mom, who stopped me mid-hug the other day and insisted I spray some perfume on her, too." —Jin

Naturium Dew-Glow Moisturizer SPF 50, $22, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"The struggle to find brown girl-friendly sunscreens is still real, even in the year 2022. So I was extremely delighted to discover that not only does this SPF not leave behind a chalky white residue on my skin, but it's extremely moisturizing. I love wearing this daily because I feel protected, whether it's sunny outside or extremely cloudy, and it makes for an incredible base when I do wear makeup." —Dana Oliver, founder and editor, Beauty for Breakfast

Milk Makeup Future Fluid Cream Concealer, $29, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"I live for a multi-purpose beauty product, and Future Fluid wears many hats, from concealer and highlighter to foundation. I don't have to overdo it with blending, as it melts right into my skin. And I still look like myself, which is a huge plus!" —Oliver

Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Serum Foundation, $34, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"When Danessa Myricks’ Yummy Skin Serum Foundation launched in March, I knew I needed to get my hands on it immediately. Once I tried it, I fell in love with the formula. Honestly, it's the only foundation I've used consistently this year. It feels hydrating (thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid and jojoba oil) and gives my skin a beautiful glow." —Olivia Hancock, beauty editor, Byrdie

Futurewise Slug Balm, $24, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"Futurewise's Slugging System has been a game-changer for my dry skin, especially the Slug Balm. I love slathering this jelly-like formula on my skin before bed. The moisture-locking occlusive helps prevent water loss, ensuring my skin remains plump and hydrated. And unlike other occlusives, this one doesn't feel sticky or heavy on my skin." —Hancock

Ami Colé On Point Precision Brow Pencil, $20, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"I'm an Ami Colé devotee, so I always get excited when the brand launches something new. The On Point Precision Brow Pencil debuted in September and has quickly become my favorite brow product. The ultra-fine tip makes it easy to create precise, hair-like strokes. Plus, I love that all the shades are named after braiding hair colors." — Hancock

Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30, $22, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"Sunscreen doesn't need to be fun (after all, preventing cancer is fun enough on its own, IMO), but this fluffy sunscreen makes applying it on yourself or a friend a total delight. It comes straight out of the can just like whipped cream and smells like a hazy piña colada-doused afternoon in Miami. P.S. Any record collector will find this product charming, too, because it reminds me of the Herb Alpert '65 cover." —Margaux Anbouba, beauty editor, Elle

Half Magic Magic Flik, $20, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"I never thought about how every liquid liner had a cone-shaped brush until I tried this brilliant redesign from Euphoria's lead makeup artist Donni Davy. The brush is flat and paddle-shaped, so it makes tight lining your eyes or building even, inky cat eyes a breeze." —Anbouba

Danessa Myricks Blurring Balm Powder, $36, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"You only need a dab of this genius blurring balm-meets-foundation to cover skin in an ultra-flattering filter. Buff it into skin and everything looks miraculously smoother and luminous all day long." —Anbouba

Prose Custom Styling Gel, $30, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"As someone with curly hair who's been searching for years, I can attest to the fact that finding a good gel isn't easy — thankfully, the beauty customization experts at Prose created this one. This styling gel (which is tailored to my unique hair needs) has been one of my favorites this year for sleek buns and ponytails, half-up looks and more — without the flakes." —Tiffany Dodson, associate beauty commerce editor, Harper's Bazaar

Youth To The People Retinal + Niacinamide Youth Serum, $68, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"The primary ingredients (niacinamide, hylaronic acid, retinal, squalene) were ones I already used individually, so this serum allowed me to simplify my skin-care routine by combining them all. It's a bit steep in price, but you only need a pea-sized amount to see a dramatic difference, so you get your money's worth." — Treasure Brooks, co-founder, The Meteor

Topicals Slather Body Serum, $30, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"This product was great at evening out stubborn discoloration on my back and chest. Retinols and chemical exfoliants can be tricky on melanated skin, so it's great when a brand like Topicals is formulated with us in mind. It has a nice consistency, no pungent smell and I think the packaging is so cute." — Brooks

Initio Parfums Prives Paragon Extrait de Parfum, $370, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"This under-the-radar fragrance brand won't be so for much longer: Its latest launch — a unisex blend of palo santo and white sage — is hands-down my favorite fragrance launch of the year. It's intoxicating and will literally stop people in their tracks. (True story: A complete stranger practically fell over herself at a Brooklyn hotel to tell me how much she liked this scent on me). The brand claims that the note blend has powerful emotional properties and was used for centuries by Inca shamans. I know nothing of this, but I can tell that you'll use this sparingly to make it last as long as possible. It's that good." —Brian Underwood, beauty director, Women's Health

Kate Somerville EradiKate Clarifying Acne Gel Cleanser, $44, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"Acne products have undergone a major makeover this year, and in the words of Lizzo, 'It's about damn time.' This is stuff people who have breakouts will actually want to use, and I consider Kate Somerville's EradiKate line as part of this shift. This lovely gel cleanser with 2% salicylic acid — a trusted acne-fighting ingredient — foams beautifully, has a pleasant slightly herbal aroma, and looks snazzy on your bathroom counter. It's a win-win for your skin." —Underwood

Fresh Tea Elixir Skin Resilience Activating Serum, $55 (from $110), available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"It's said that 'good things come to those who wait,' and we've been waiting a long time for this serum — Fresh scientists have been at it for 15 years, in fact. The results are a revelation: This blend of a proprietary tea compound, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and ceramide III boosts skin's resilience against pro-aging stressors. And, like most Fresh products, it's a joy to use — lightweight, soothing, just…wonderful." —Underwood

Dieux Skin Instant Angel, $45, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"I can't help but scream out its name everywhere I go. Dieux Skin's Instant Angel is formulated with fatty acids, ceramides and glycerin to deeply moisturize skin. It comes at an amazing price point and is created by a brand that genuinely cares about its consumers. That, and it makes my skin look and feel happier and healthier each time I apply the buttery formula." —Hallie Gould, senior editorial director, Byrdie

Chanel Éclat Lunaire Oversize Illuminating Face Powder, $88, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"I love the size of this product; it's absolutely massive. The finish is satin-y without sparkle and lights up my skin in all the best ways. Use it on your eyes, cheekbones and wherever else you'd like to sprinkle a subtle, golden rose highlight on." —Gould

Iconic London Super Smoother Blurring Skin Tint, $32, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"The perfect skin tint does exist, thanks to Iconic London. The formula is lightweight, but offers enough coverage for my full-beat babes and still looks great after a long day of work and events." —Nerisha Penrose, beauty commerce editor, Elle

Eadem Dew Dream Hydrating Cleansing Balm, $30, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"Whether I'm drunk, tired or lazy, I always remember to remove every ounce of my makeup. Eadem's cleansing balm melts off even the most stubborn matte formulas with ease — without leaving my skin feeling stripped bare." —Penrose

Danessa Myricks Beauty Lightwork Vol. IV Transcendence Palette, $125, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"I haven't been this excited about an eye shadow palette in a long time. I typically reserve pops of color for the inner corners of my eyes or the waterline, but the shades in this palette deserve primetime lid space. One swatch deposits the most insane amount of pigment and blends without any hiccups. And don't stop at the eyes: Dust on your favorite shade along your cheekbones for extra oomph." —Penrose

Nécessaire The Scalp Serum, $58, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"For the first time, I started experiencing a flaky scalp this year and decided to try this new serum to see if it could help with the dryness. I was pleasantly surprised when this formula gave instant results. Just two to three drops, and my scalp felt and looked more hydrated after one use. 'Instant,' 'after one use' — I felt like a walking infomercial using this product. It's been my go-to when I've washed gel out of my hair or after heavy heat application." —Thatiana Diaz, editor-in-chief, Remezcla

Body by TPH Good Daze Vegan Hydrating Body Wash Gel, $9, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"I've been longtime loyal to my Dove body wash, but this gel did have me choosing sides this year as I reached over for it most of — if not all of — the time. This gel has softened my skin and gives me a sensorial experience that blends well with the steam of my warm showers. My bathroom instantly turns into a spa, without the expensive tab. It's perfect for the morning, with orange and ginger essential oils that make getting up much more pleasant for a not-so-morning person." —Diaz

Makeup by Mario SoftSculpt Transforming Skin Enhancer, $30, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"I added this product to my makeup routine as a bronzer, and I can confirm that it lives up to the 'transforming' of it all. I dust this onto my cheekbones and around the corners of my face, giving off a foolproof warm glow that's lightweight. Two bonus takeaways: If you tan on vacation and your foundation shade is now a little off, this powder helps level out the tone, so you don't have to buy a new one; and it could also serve as a soft eyeshadow. Truly transformational." —Diaz

Ami Colé Lash Amplifying Mascara, $19, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"It's not easy to create a high-performance 'clean' mascara — but somehow, Ami Colé did it. With a formula that has 87% naturally-derived ingredients, including shea butter and jojoba oil, not only am I left with voluminous, long, fluttery lashes, but the formula also never flakes or dries out my lashes. This mascara has made me quit some of my high-end faves." —Kayla Greaves, executive beauty editor, InStyle

Rose Ingleton MD SuperFruit Gentle Brightening Cleanser, $38, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"I feel like I've been going on and on and on and on about this cleanser all year — and with an almost perfect five-star rating on Sephora.com and a few awards under its belt, it looks like I'm not the only one who's obsessed. It's made with Dr. Ingleton's signature Jamaican SuperFruit Blend, sugarcane extract, hyaluronic acid and pro-vitamin B5. Expect your skin to feel nourished and supple — never dry! — after cleansing. Plus, it's made with coconut surfactants, so it will still give you that satisfying lather, but without stripping your pores. No other cleanser can compete — sorry!" —Greaves

Relevant Skincare One and Done Everyday Cream, $38, available here

Photo: Courtesy of brand

"I have been traveling like a madwoman as of late, and my God, this one-and-done cream really saves my ass (and space in my luggage) every time. The impressive formula offers a blend of moisturizing plum oil, niacinamide, kigelia extract, buriti oil and more — plus SPF 40. After I wash my face, I simply slather this on and go about my business." —Greaves

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making. Some responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.