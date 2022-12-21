Skip to main content
The 22 Best-Dressed Celebrities of 2022

From Julia Fox taking the crown for the most ambitious dresser, to Taylor Russell emerging as our newest fashion darling.

Photos: Getty Images; Artwork: India Roby & Brooke Frischer

It's just about the end of the year and you know what that means: Time for superlatives rounding up the very best from the past 12 months. And when it comes to celebrity fashion, we had a lot to work with in 2022. 

We dug deep through the fashion archives (i.e. red carpets, events, concerts and so forth from January to December) and found 22 stars that we felt defined the year 2022. (Though, we must admit, it pained us to cut some notably stylish celebs from the list.) 

Whether it was a fashion-show front row (who can forget when Anne Hathaway paid homage to her "Devil Wears Prada" character?), an industry event like the Met Gala or CFDA Awards (where TikToker-turned-showstopper Addison Rae really shined), an award ceremony or a film festival (no one does it like Jodie Turner-Smith), these people traveled around the world to do what they do best: look fucking amazing in front of the cameras. 

From Julia Fox taking the crown for the most ambitious dresser, to Taylor Russell emerging as our newest fashion darling, scroll through to see Fashionista's best-dressed celebrities of 2022. 

Addison Rae

Stylists: Ryan Hastings, Kyle Luu, Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo

addison rae red carpet 3

Addison Rae in vintage Gareth Pugh at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City.

addison rae red carpet 2

Addison Rae in vintage Jean Louis de Scherrer at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.

addison rae red carpet 1

Addison Rae in ONRUSHW23FH at the 2022 WIF Honors in Beverly Hills.

Anne Hathaway

Stylist: Erin Walsh

anne hathaway

Anne Hathaway in Ralph Lauren at Elle's 2022 Women in Hollywood celebration in Los Angeles. 

Anne Hathaway Michael Kors Spring 2023 Front Row 13

Anne Hathaway in Michael Kors at the Michael Kors Spring 2023 show in New York City. 

anne hathaway valentino couture 2

Anne Hathaway in Valentino at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall 2022 show in Rome.

Ayo Edebiri

Stylist: Laura Sophie Cox

ayo edebiri red carpet 3

Ayo Edebiri in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture at the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York City. 

ayo edebiri red carpet 2

Ayo Edebiri in Loewe at the 2022 Time100 Next ceremony in New York City. 

ayo edebiri red carpet 1

Ayo Edebiri in Thom Browne at the 2022 HCA TV Awards in Beverly Hills.

Bella Hadid

Stylists: self, Law Roach

bella hadid red carpet 2

Bella Hadid in vintage Dior at the 2022 Prince's Trust Gala in New York City. 

bella hadid red carpet 3

Bella Hadid in vintage Versace at the "Cannes 75" anniversary dinner for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.

bella hadid red carpet 1

Bella Hadid in Michael Kors at the 2022 Golden Heart Awards in New York City. 

Carey Mulligan

Stylist: Andrew Mukamal

carey mulligan red carpet 2

Carey Mulligan in Gucci at the 2022 Hamilton Behind The Camera Awards in Los Angeles

carey mulligan red carpet 3

Carey Mulligan in Valentino at the 2022 Academy Awards in Los Angeles

carey mulligan she said red carpet the row

Carey Mulligan in The Row at the red carpet event for "She Said" during the 60th New York Film Festival

Danai Gurira

Stylist: Thomas Carter Phillips

danai gurira red carpet 2

Danai Gurira in Versace at the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York City.

danai gurira red carpet 3

Danai Gurira in Schiaparelli at the 2022 SFFILM Awards Night on Dec. 5 in San Francisco. 

danai gurira

Danai Gurira in Gabriela Hearst at the "Walking Dead Live: The Finale Event" event on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles. 

Doja Cat

Stylist: Brett Alan Nelson

doja cat

Doja Cat in Mônot at the Mônot Spring 2023 show in Paris.

doja cat daily front row

Doja Cat in Viktor and Rolf at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards in New York City. 

Doja Cat attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Doja Cat in Atelier Versace at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. 

Emma Chamberlain

Stylist: Jared Ellner

emma chamberlain 2

Emma Chamberlain in vintage Prada at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party in West Hollywood.

emma chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain in Roberto Cavalli at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival in Venice.

emma-chamberlain-met-gala-2022

Emma Chamberlain in Louis Vuitton at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City. 

Emma Corrin

Stylist: Harry Lambert

emma corrin met gala 2022

Emma Corrin in Miu Miu at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City.

emma corrin red carpet 2

Emma Corrin in JW Anderson at the 2022 BFI London Film Festival for the "My Policeman" European premiere in London.

emma corrin red carpet

Emma Corrin in Loewe at the 2022 Olivier Awards in London.

Florence Pugh

Stylist: Rebecca Corbin-Murray

florence pugh BIFA 2022

Florence Pugh in Rodarte at the 2022 British Independent Film Awards in London. 

florence pugh valentino couture

Florence Pugh in Valentino at the Valentino Fall 2022 Haute Couture show in Rome. 

Florence-pugh-venice

Florence Pugh in Valentino at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Venice.

Hailey Bieber

Stylists: Karla Welch, Dani Michelle

hailey bieber red carpet 2

Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent at Elle's 2022 Women in Hollywood celebration in Los Angeles. 

hailey bieber red carpet 3

Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent at Tiffany & Co.'s "Lock Collection" launch in Los Angeles. 

hailey bieber red carpet 1

Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Stylists: Wayman + Micah

jodie turner smith 2

Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci at the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles. 

jodie turner smith

Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival in Venice.

jodie turner smith 1

Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. 

Julia Fox

Stylist: Briana Andalore

Julia-Fox-CFDA-Awards-Best-Dressed-Celebrities-5

Julia Fox in Valerievi at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City. 

julia fox

Julia Fox in Wei Ran at the Parsons MFA Student Show in New York City.

julia fox vanity fair

Julia Fox in Han Kjøbenhavn at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills. 

Keke Palmer

Stylists: Wayman + Micah, Law Roach

Keke Palmer Michael Kors Spring 2023 Front Row 1

Keke Palmer in Michael Kors at the Michael Kors Spring 2023 show in New York City.

Keke Palmer Nope London Premiere Valentino 1

Keke Palmer in Valentino at the U.K. Premiere of "Nope" in London. 

keke palmer time100

Keke Palmer in Christian Siriano at the 2022 TIME100 Next Gala in New York City. 

Lizzo

Stylists: Brett Alan Nelson, Jason Rembert

Lizzo-Gucci-BET-Awards-Red-Carpet-2022-Best-Dressed-Celebrites-1

Lizzo in Gucci at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles.

lizzo red carpet 2

Lizzo in Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture by Glenn Martens at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark.

lizzo red carpet

Lizzo in Giambattista Valli at the 2022 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Lupita Nyong'o

Stylist: Micaela Erlanger

lupita nyongo red carpet 2

Lupita Nyong’o in Alexander McQueen at the European premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in London. 

lupita nyongo red carpet

Lupita Nyong'o in Prada at the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York City. 

lupita nyongo red carpet 1

Lupita Nyong'o in Prada at the 2022 Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood.

Olivia Rodrigo

Stylists: Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo

olivia rodrigo red carpet 1

Olivia Rodrigo in Shushu Tong at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles.

olivia rodrigo red carpet

Olivia Rodrigo in Area at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music in Inglewood.

olivia rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

Rihanna

Stylist: Jahleel Weaver

rihanna-coperni-metallic-crop-top

Rihanna in Coperni at a Fenty Beauty x Ulta event in Los Angeles.

rihanna-fenty-beauty-party-attico

Rihanna in Attico at a Fenty Beauty party in Los Angeles.

Rihanna in Rick Owens Black Panther Wakanda Forever Premiere Los Angeles Best Dressed Celebrities 4

Rihanna in Rick Owens at the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere in Los Angeles.

Rosalía

Stylists: Gigi Fernandez, Caitlyn Martinez, Carlos Nazario, Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo

rosalia latin grammy

Rosalía in Miu Miu at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. 

Rosalía performs onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2022 New York at Central Park on September 24, 2022 in New York City

Rosalía in Elena Velez at the Global Citizen Festival 2022 in New York City.

rosalia met gala

Rosalía in Givenchy at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City. 

Taylor Russell 

Stylist: Ryan Hastings

taylor russell red carpet

Taylor Russell in Balenciaga at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Venice.

taylor russell

Taylor Russell in Schiaparelli at the 2022 Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Gala in Los Angeles. 

taylor russell

Taylor Russell in Schiaparelli at the 2022 BFI London Film Festival in London.

Tessa Thompson

Stylists: Wayman + Micah

Tessa-Thompson-Venice-Film-Festival

Tessa Thompson in vintage Armani Privé at 2022 Venice Film Festival in Venice.

tessa thompson 1

Tessa Thompson in Armani Privé at the "Thor: Love And Thunder" premiere in Los Angeles. 

tessa thompson red carpet

Tessa Thompson in Schiaparelli at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills. 

Zendaya

Stylist: Law Roach

Zendaya attends the 2022 TIME100 Gala on June 08, 2022 in New York City

Zendaya in vintage Bob Mackie at the 2022 Time100 Gala in New York City.

zendaya red carpet

Zendaya in Valentino at the 2022 HBO Emmy's Party in West Hollywood. 

zendaya red carpet 2

Zendaya in Sportmax at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.

