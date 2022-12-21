The 22 Best-Dressed Celebrities of 2022

It's just about the end of the year and you know what that means: Time for superlatives rounding up the very best from the past 12 months. And when it comes to celebrity fashion, we had a lot to work with in 2022.

We dug deep through the fashion archives (i.e. red carpets, events, concerts and so forth from January to December) and found 22 stars that we felt defined the year 2022. (Though, we must admit, it pained us to cut some notably stylish celebs from the list.)

Whether it was a fashion-show front row (who can forget when Anne Hathaway paid homage to her "Devil Wears Prada" character?), an industry event like the Met Gala or CFDA Awards (where TikToker-turned-showstopper Addison Rae really shined), an award ceremony or a film festival (no one does it like Jodie Turner-Smith), these people traveled around the world to do what they do best: look fucking amazing in front of the cameras.

From Julia Fox taking the crown for the most ambitious dresser, to Taylor Russell emerging as our newest fashion darling, scroll through to see Fashionista's best-dressed celebrities of 2022.

Addison Rae

Stylists: Ryan Hastings, Kyle Luu, Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Addison Rae in vintage Gareth Pugh at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images Addison Rae in vintage Jean Louis de Scherrer at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Addison Rae in ONRUSHW23FH at the 2022 WIF Honors in Beverly Hills.

Anne Hathaway

Stylist: Erin Walsh

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for ELLE Anne Hathaway in Ralph Lauren at Elle's 2022 Women in Hollywood celebration in Los Angeles. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors Anne Hathaway in Michael Kors at the Michael Kors Spring 2023 show in New York City. Anne Hathaway in Valentino at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall 2022 show in Rome.

Ayo Edebiri

Stylist: Laura Sophie Cox

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute Ayo Edebiri in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture at the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Ayo Edebiri in Loewe at the 2022 Time100 Next ceremony in New York City. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images Ayo Edebiri in Thom Browne at the 2022 HCA TV Awards in Beverly Hills.

Bella Hadid

Stylists: self, Law Roach

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images Bella Hadid in vintage Dior at the 2022 Prince's Trust Gala in New York City. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Bella Hadid in vintage Versace at the "Cannes 75" anniversary dinner for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Bella Hadid in Michael Kors at the 2022 Golden Heart Awards in New York City.

Carey Mulligan

Stylist: Andrew Mukamal

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Los Angeles Confidential/Hamilton Behind the Camera Carey Mulligan in Gucci at the 2022 Hamilton Behind The Camera Awards in Los Angeles Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Carey Mulligan in Valentino at the 2022 Academy Awards in Los Angeles Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for FLC Carey Mulligan in The Row at the red carpet event for "She Said" during the 60th New York Film Festival

Danai Gurira

Stylist: Thomas Carter Phillips

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for GreenSlate Danai Gurira in Versace at the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York City. Photo: Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images Danai Gurira in Schiaparelli at the 2022 SFFILM Awards Night on Dec. 5 in San Francisco. Photo: Timothy Norris/Getty Images Danai Gurira in Gabriela Hearst at the "Walking Dead Live: The Finale Event" event on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles.

Doja Cat

Stylist: Brett Alan Nelson

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Doja Cat in Mônot at the Mônot Spring 2023 show in Paris. Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Daily Front Row Doja Cat in Viktor and Rolf at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards in New York City. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Doja Cat in Atelier Versace at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

Emma Chamberlain

Stylist: Jared Ellner

Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ Emma Chamberlain in vintage Prada at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party in West Hollywood. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Emma Chamberlain in Roberto Cavalli at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival in Venice. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Emma Chamberlain in Louis Vuitton at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City.

Emma Corrin

Stylist: Harry Lambert

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Emma Corrin in Miu Miu at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City. Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images for BFI Emma Corrin in JW Anderson at the 2022 BFI London Film Festival for the "My Policeman" European premiere in London. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Emma Corrin in Loewe at the 2022 Olivier Awards in London.

Florence Pugh

Stylist: Rebecca Corbin-Murray

Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Florence Pugh in Rodarte at the 2022 British Independent Film Awards in London. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Florence Pugh in Valentino at the Valentino Fall 2022 Haute Couture show in Rome. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Florence Pugh in Valentino at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Venice.

Hailey Bieber

Stylists: Karla Welch, Dani Michelle

Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent at Elle's 2022 Women in Hollywood celebration in Los Angeles. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co. Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent at Tiffany & Co.'s "Lock Collection" launch in Los Angeles. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Stylists: Wayman + Micah

Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci at the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival in Venice. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

Julia Fox

Stylist: Briana Andalore

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Julia Fox in Valerievi at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows Julia Fox in Wei Ran at the Parsons MFA Student Show in New York City. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Julia Fox in Han Kjøbenhavn at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.

Keke Palmer

Stylists: Wayman + Micah, Law Roach

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors Keke Palmer in Michael Kors at the Michael Kors Spring 2023 show in New York City. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Keke Palmer in Valentino at the U.K. Premiere of "Nope" in London. Photo: JP Yim/Getty Images for TIME Keke Palmer in Christian Siriano at the 2022 TIME100 Next Gala in New York City.

Lizzo

Stylists: Brett Alan Nelson, Jason Rembert

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic Lizzo in Gucci at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles. Photo: Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Lizzo in Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture by Glenn Martens at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP Lizzo in Giambattista Valli at the 2022 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Lupita Nyong'o

Stylist: Micaela Erlanger

Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images Lupita Nyong’o in Alexander McQueen at the European premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in London. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute Lupita Nyong'o in Prada at the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York City. Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Lupita Nyong'o in Prada at the 2022 Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood.

Olivia Rodrigo

Stylists: Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Olivia Rodrigo in Shushu Tong at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Olivia Rodrigo in Area at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music in Inglewood. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

Rihanna

Stylist: Jahleel Weaver

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Rihanna in Coperni at a Fenty Beauty x Ulta event in Los Angeles. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin Rihanna in Attico at a Fenty Beauty party in Los Angeles. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Rihanna in Rick Owens at the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere in Los Angeles.



Rosalía

Stylists: Gigi Fernandez, Caitlyn Martinez, Carlos Nazario, Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Rosalía in Miu Miu at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images Rosalía in Elena Velez at the Global Citizen Festival 2022 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Rosalía in Givenchy at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City.

Taylor Russell

Stylist: Ryan Hastings

Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Taylor Russell in Balenciaga at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Venice. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Taylor Russell in Schiaparelli at the 2022 Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Gala in Los Angeles. Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI Taylor Russell in Schiaparelli at the 2022 BFI London Film Festival in London.

Tessa Thompson

Stylists: Wayman + Micah

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Tessa Thompson in vintage Armani Privé at 2022 Venice Film Festival in Venice. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Tessa Thompson in Armani Privé at the "Thor: Love And Thunder" premiere in Los Angeles. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Tessa Thompson in Schiaparelli at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.

Zendaya

Stylist: Law Roach

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME Zendaya in vintage Bob Mackie at the 2022 Time100 Gala in New York City. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images Zendaya in Valentino at the 2022 HBO Emmy's Party in West Hollywood. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Zendaya in Sportmax at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.

