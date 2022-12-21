The 22 Best-Dressed Celebrities of 2022
It's just about the end of the year and you know what that means: Time for superlatives rounding up the very best from the past 12 months. And when it comes to celebrity fashion, we had a lot to work with in 2022.
We dug deep through the fashion archives (i.e. red carpets, events, concerts and so forth from January to December) and found 22 stars that we felt defined the year 2022. (Though, we must admit, it pained us to cut some notably stylish celebs from the list.)
Whether it was a fashion-show front row (who can forget when Anne Hathaway paid homage to her "Devil Wears Prada" character?), an industry event like the Met Gala or CFDA Awards (where TikToker-turned-showstopper Addison Rae really shined), an award ceremony or a film festival (no one does it like Jodie Turner-Smith), these people traveled around the world to do what they do best: look fucking amazing in front of the cameras.
From Julia Fox taking the crown for the most ambitious dresser, to Taylor Russell emerging as our newest fashion darling, scroll through to see Fashionista's best-dressed celebrities of 2022.
Addison Rae
Stylists: Ryan Hastings, Kyle Luu, Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo
Addison Rae in vintage Gareth Pugh at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City.
Addison Rae in vintage Jean Louis de Scherrer at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.
Addison Rae in ONRUSHW23FH at the 2022 WIF Honors in Beverly Hills.
Anne Hathaway
Stylist: Erin Walsh
Anne Hathaway in Ralph Lauren at Elle's 2022 Women in Hollywood celebration in Los Angeles.
Anne Hathaway in Michael Kors at the Michael Kors Spring 2023 show in New York City.
Anne Hathaway in Valentino at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall 2022 show in Rome.
Ayo Edebiri
Stylist: Laura Sophie Cox
Ayo Edebiri in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture at the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York City.
Ayo Edebiri in Loewe at the 2022 Time100 Next ceremony in New York City.
Ayo Edebiri in Thom Browne at the 2022 HCA TV Awards in Beverly Hills.
Bella Hadid
Stylists: self, Law Roach
Bella Hadid in vintage Dior at the 2022 Prince's Trust Gala in New York City.
Bella Hadid in vintage Versace at the "Cannes 75" anniversary dinner for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.
Bella Hadid in Michael Kors at the 2022 Golden Heart Awards in New York City.
Carey Mulligan
Stylist: Andrew Mukamal
Carey Mulligan in Gucci at the 2022 Hamilton Behind The Camera Awards in Los Angeles
Carey Mulligan in Valentino at the 2022 Academy Awards in Los Angeles
Carey Mulligan in The Row at the red carpet event for "She Said" during the 60th New York Film Festival
Danai Gurira
Stylist: Thomas Carter Phillips
Danai Gurira in Versace at the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York City.
Danai Gurira in Schiaparelli at the 2022 SFFILM Awards Night on Dec. 5 in San Francisco.
Danai Gurira in Gabriela Hearst at the "Walking Dead Live: The Finale Event" event on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles.
Doja Cat
Stylist: Brett Alan Nelson
Doja Cat in Mônot at the Mônot Spring 2023 show in Paris.
Doja Cat in Viktor and Rolf at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards in New York City.
Doja Cat in Atelier Versace at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.
Emma Chamberlain
Stylist: Jared Ellner
Emma Chamberlain in vintage Prada at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party in West Hollywood.
Emma Chamberlain in Roberto Cavalli at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival in Venice.
Emma Chamberlain in Louis Vuitton at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City.
Emma Corrin
Stylist: Harry Lambert
Recommended Articles
Emma Corrin in Miu Miu at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City.
Emma Corrin in JW Anderson at the 2022 BFI London Film Festival for the "My Policeman" European premiere in London.
Emma Corrin in Loewe at the 2022 Olivier Awards in London.
Florence Pugh
Stylist: Rebecca Corbin-Murray
Florence Pugh in Rodarte at the 2022 British Independent Film Awards in London.
Florence Pugh in Valentino at the Valentino Fall 2022 Haute Couture show in Rome.
Florence Pugh in Valentino at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Venice.
Hailey Bieber
Stylists: Karla Welch, Dani Michelle
Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent at Elle's 2022 Women in Hollywood celebration in Los Angeles.
Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent at Tiffany & Co.'s "Lock Collection" launch in Los Angeles.
Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.
Jodie Turner-Smith
Stylists: Wayman + Micah
Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci at the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles.
Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival in Venice.
Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.
Julia Fox
Stylist: Briana Andalore
Julia Fox in Valerievi at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.
Julia Fox in Wei Ran at the Parsons MFA Student Show in New York City.
Julia Fox in Han Kjøbenhavn at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.
Keke Palmer
Stylists: Wayman + Micah, Law Roach
Keke Palmer in Michael Kors at the Michael Kors Spring 2023 show in New York City.
Keke Palmer in Valentino at the U.K. Premiere of "Nope" in London.
Keke Palmer in Christian Siriano at the 2022 TIME100 Next Gala in New York City.
Lizzo
Stylists: Brett Alan Nelson, Jason Rembert
Lizzo in Gucci at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles.
Lizzo in Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture by Glenn Martens at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark.
Lizzo in Giambattista Valli at the 2022 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.
Lupita Nyong'o
Stylist: Micaela Erlanger
Lupita Nyong’o in Alexander McQueen at the European premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in London.
Lupita Nyong'o in Prada at the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York City.
Lupita Nyong'o in Prada at the 2022 Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood.
Olivia Rodrigo
Stylists: Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo
Olivia Rodrigo in Shushu Tong at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles.
Olivia Rodrigo in Area at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music in Inglewood.
Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.
Rihanna
Stylist: Jahleel Weaver
Rihanna in Coperni at a Fenty Beauty x Ulta event in Los Angeles.
Rihanna in Attico at a Fenty Beauty party in Los Angeles.
Rihanna in Rick Owens at the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere in Los Angeles.
Rosalía
Stylists: Gigi Fernandez, Caitlyn Martinez, Carlos Nazario, Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo
Rosalía in Miu Miu at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.
Rosalía in Elena Velez at the Global Citizen Festival 2022 in New York City.
Rosalía in Givenchy at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City.
Taylor Russell
Stylist: Ryan Hastings
Taylor Russell in Balenciaga at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Venice.
Taylor Russell in Schiaparelli at the 2022 Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Gala in Los Angeles.
Taylor Russell in Schiaparelli at the 2022 BFI London Film Festival in London.
Tessa Thompson
Stylists: Wayman + Micah
Tessa Thompson in vintage Armani Privé at 2022 Venice Film Festival in Venice.
Tessa Thompson in Armani Privé at the "Thor: Love And Thunder" premiere in Los Angeles.
Tessa Thompson in Schiaparelli at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.
Zendaya
Stylist: Law Roach
Zendaya in vintage Bob Mackie at the 2022 Time100 Gala in New York City.
Zendaya in Valentino at the 2022 HBO Emmy's Party in West Hollywood.
Zendaya in Sportmax at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.
Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.