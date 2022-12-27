Skip to main content

24 Excellent End-of-Year Online Sales to Shop Now

Gift-giving season is over – it's time to treat yourself.
BEST END OF YEAR FASHION SALES 2022

After weeks of prepping for holiday festivities and finding the perfect gifts for loved ones, the end-of-year sales are calling our credit cards to further activity.

Weeks after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, retailers are clearing out their inventories in preparation for that much-needed fresh start, and as a result, the post-holiday discounts are steeper than ever. At this point, there are few things you can't find at a reduced price.

From the designer finds at Bergdorf Goodman (some of which, btw, are up to 75% off) to the nap dresses at Hill House Home, here's our ultimate roundup of the 24 best online sales happening right now —  and some of the most tempting deals we found at each.

Bergdorf Goodman

christopher john rogers abstract crayon three quarter shirt

Christopher John Rogers Abstract Crayon Three-Quarter Classic Shirt, $370 (from $925), available here (sizes XS-L)

et ochs dolly scrunchie mini dress

Et Ochs Dolly Scrunchie Mini Dress, $382.40 (from $1,195), available here (sizes S-L)

jw anderson strappy leather chain heel

JW Anderson Strappy Leather Chain-Heel Sandals, $216 (from $675), available here 

thebe magugu nightmare floral print skirt

Thebe Magugu Nightmare Floral-Print Handkerchief Pleated Midi Skirt, $360 (from $750), available here (sizes XS-L)

Net-a-Porter

molly goddard mini orange dress

Molly Goddard Meredith One-Shoulder Bow-Detailed Gathered Taffeta Dress, $391.50 (from $1,305), available here (sizes UK 6-14)

wales bonner rainbow sweater vest

Wales Bonner Swing Striped Ribbed Wool-Blend Tank, $325.50 (from $465), available here (sizes US 4-10)

meryll roge skirt

Meryll Rogge Twill-Trimmed Pleated Checked Wool-Blend Mini Wrap Skirt, $355.50 (from $1,185), available here (sizes FR 34-42)

altuzarra white top

Altuzarra Larysa Embellished Linen-Blend Peplum Blouse, $298.50 (from $995), available here (sizes FR 34-46)

Ssense

jil sander black nikky chain boots

Jil Sander Black Nikky Chain Boots, $310 (from $1000), available here

bianca saunders benz pants

Bianca Saunders Blue Benz Trousers, $243 (from $810), available here (sizes XS-XL)

shushu:tong white pleated midi skirt

Shushu/Tong White Pleated Midi Skirt, $141 (from $470), available here (sizes UK 6-12)

SIMONE ROCHA BLUE PUFF SLEEVE MIDI DRESS

Simone Rocha Blue Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $345 (from $1,150), available here (sizes XS-L)

Neiman Marcus

tanya taylor noaki sleeveless mini dress

Tanya Taylor Noaki Sleeveless Mini Fit-&-Flare Dress, $215.50 (from $575), available here (sizes 0-14)

cinq a sept draped silk dress

Cinq A Sept Nola Long Draped Cowl-Neck Silk Dress, $107 (from $595), available here (sizes 00-14)

nanushka jayla shirtdress

Nanushka Jayla Shirtdress with Pleated Sleeves, $111.50 (from $895), available here (sizes XXS-XL)

tory burch ruffle top midi dress

Tory Burch Ruffle Top Midi Dress, $122 (from $698), available here (sizes 0-14)

Shopbop

by far baby cush azur bag

By Far Baby Cush Azur Toscana Bag, $284.40 (from $474), available here

azeeza devon dress

Azeeza Devon Dress, $797.50 (from $1,595), available here (sizes XS-M)

christopher esber fitted tank

Christopher Esber Wrapped Tie Fitted Tank, $364 (from $520), available here (sizes XXS-L)

khaite ian jean

Khaite Ian Jeans, $288 (from $480), available here (sizes 24-32)

Nordstrom

dauphinette skies silk jacket

Dauphinette Friendly Skies Silk Jacket, $365.98 (from $1,395), available here (size M)

commission high low dress

Commission Recess Polka Dot High-Low Dress, $234.73 (from $895), available here (size 4)

good american ruched dress

Good American Ruched Dress, $37.49 (from $129), available here (sizes XS-4X)

kngsley olive jeans

K.ngsley Unisex Diran Cuffed Straight Leg Jeans, $134.98 (from $495), available here (sizes 30-32)

Coach

coach soft tabby shoulder bag

Coach Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag, $270 (from $450), available here

coach dylan clog

Coach Dylan Clog, $137.50 (from $275), available here

coach liza bootie

Coach Liza Bootie, $137.50 (from $275), available here

coach pillow madison shearling bag

Coach Pillow Madison Shoulder Bag in Shearling with Quilting, $486.50 (from $695), available here

Kate Spade New York

kate spade plaid tweed mini dress

Kate Spade New York Plaid Tweed Dress, $139.50 (from $398), available here (sizes 00-16)

kate spade manhattan plaid tote

Kate Spade New York Manhattan Plaid Large Tote, $211.50 (from $498), available here

kate spade mimosa pumps

Kate Spade New York Mimosa Pumps, $80 (from $228), available here

kate spade sam icon leather tote

Kate Spade New York Sam Icon Leather Medium Shoulder Bag, $159 (from $398), available here

Reformation

reformation kaye silk dress

Reformation Kaye Silk Dress, $83.40 (from $278), available here (sizes 14-24)

reformation brandi dress

Reformation Brandi Dress, $65.40 (from $218), available here (sizes XS-XL) and here (sizes 1X-3X)

reformation nya velvet dress

Reformation Nya Velvet Dress, $119.40 (from $398), available here (sizes XS-XL)

reformation sera two piece

Reformation Sera Two Piece, $89.40 (from $298), available here (sizes 14-24)

J.Crew

j.crew cropped sweater vest

J.Crew Cropped Cable-Knit Sweater Shell, $79.99 (from $98), available here (sizes M-2X)

jcrew quilted puffer coat

J.Crew Quilted Cocoon Puffer Coat, $169.50 (from $198), available here (sizes XXS-3X)

jcrew cardigan v neck

J.Crew V-Neck Cardigan Sweater in Supersoft Yarn with Crystals, $134.99 (from $168), available here (sizes XXS-3X)

jcrew tissue long sleeve shirt

J.Crew Tissue Turtleneck, $30.99 (from $39.50), available here (sizes XXS-3X)

Madewell

madewell cropped oversized trucker jean jacket

Madewell The Cropped Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket: Sherpa Collar Edition, $100.20 (from $178), available here (sizes XXS-XXL) and here (sizes 1X-4X)

madewell brushed belrose shirt

Madewell Brushed Belrose Shirt-Jacket, $129 (from $298), available here (sizes XXS-XXL) and here (sizes 1X-4X)

madewell bubble top

Madewell Linen-Blend Michele Bubble Top, $37.20 (from $78), available here (sizes XXS-XXL) and $9 (from $78) here (sizes 3X-4X)

madewell ribbed midi sweater dress

Madewell (Re)sourced Ribbed Midi Sweater Dress, $42 (from $128), available here (size XL) and here (size 4X)

Athleta

athleta altitude polartec funnel neck sweatshirt

Athleta Altitude Polartec Funnel Neck Sweatshirt, $89.99 (from $149), available here (sizes XXS-3X)

athleta headlands hybrid pants

Athleta Headlands Hybrid Pant, $79.99 (from $119), available here (sizes 0-26)

athleta salutation stash tight

Athleta Salutation Stash Tight, $34.99 (from $109), available here (sizes XXS-3X)

athleta summit down jacket

Athleta Summit Down Jacket, $99.99 (from $199), available here (sizes XXS-3X)

Gap

gap big puff cropped jacket

Gap Big Puff Cropped Jacket, $80.49 (from $148), available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

gap cropped skinny tank

Gap Cropped Skinny Rib Sweater Tank Top, $12 (from $44.95), available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

gap high rise pleated jeans

Gap High Rise Pleated Wide-Leg Trouser with Washwell, $24 (from $79.95), available here (sizes 24-35)

gap mid rise purple jeans

Gap Mid Rise '90s Loose Jeans with Washwell, $16 (from $79.95), available here (sizes 24-35)

Hill House Home

hill house home athena nap dress

Hill House Home The Athena Nap Dress, $99 (from $150), available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

hill house home elizabeth nap dress

Hill House Home The Elizabeth Nap Dress, $99 (from $150), available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

hill house home louisa nap velvet dress

Hill House Home The Louisa Nap Dress, $99 (from $175), available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

hillhouse home nap ellie dress

Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress, $99 (from $175), available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

Banana Republic

banana republic plume off shoulder sweater

Banana Republic Plume Off-Shoulder Sweater Top, $45.48 (from $120), available here (sizes XXS-XL)

banana republic couronne sweater

Banana Republic Couronne Sweater, $41.98 (from $120), available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

banana republic houndstooth mini skirt

Banana Republic Houndstooth Mini Skirt, $69.98 (from $130),available here (sizes 0-20)

banana republic silk skirt

Banana Republic Dreamer Silk Maxi Skirt, $41.98 (from $170), available here (sizes XXS-XL)

Batsheva

batsheva mini prairie dress

Batsheva Mini Prairie Dress in Olive Green Flocked Polka Dot, $125 (from $350), available here (sizes 0-12)

batsheva esme dress

Batsheva Esme Dress in Antique Blue Floral, $125 (from $300), available here (sizes 0-20)

laura ashley x batsheva may dress

Batsheva X Laura Ashley May Dress in Seren, $110 (from $238), available here (sizes 0-20)

laura ashley x batsheva pembroke skirt

Batsheva X Laura Ashley Pembroke Skirt in Strawberry Field, $95 (from $238), available here (sizes 0-20)

Outdoor Voices

outdoor voices excersize dress polka dots

Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress, $49 (from $100), available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

outdoor voices springs 7:8 leggings

Outdoor Voices Springs 7/8 Leggings, $29 (from $79), available here (sizes XXS-XXXL)

outdoor voices tech sweat crop top

Outdoor Voices TechSweat Crop Top, $34 (from $48), available here (sizes XS-XL)

outdoor voices venus crop top

Outdoor Voices Venus Crop Top, $24 (from $48), available here (sizes XS-XL) 

Girlfriend Collective

GIRLFRIEND COLLECTIVE BORDEUAX HALTER BRA

Girlfriend Collective Bordeaux Colette Halter Bra, $26 (from $52), available here (sizes XXS-6XL)

GIRLFRIEND COLLECTIVE BORDEAUX LUXE LEGGINGS

Girlfriend Collective Bordeaux Luxe Legging, $46 (from $92), available here (sizes XXS-6XL)

GIRLFRIEND COLLECTIVE FLEECE

Girlfriend Collective Cream Recycled Half-Zip Fleece, $64 (from $128), available here (sizes XXS-6XL)

GIRLFRIEND COLLECTIVE WHITE LONG SLEEVE TEE

Girlfriend Collective White Cupro Long Sleeve Tee, $17 (from $34), available here (sizes XXS-6XL)

Revolve

LARROUDE DOLLY CRYSTAL HEEL

Larroude Dolly Crystal Heel, $244 (from $375), available here

LAQUAN SMITH STRAPLESS MIDI DRESS

LaQuan Smith Strapless Midi Dress with Pockets, $452 (from $695), available here (sizes XS-L)

LITA BY CIARA ICON RIB CARDIGAN DRESS

Lita by Ciara Icon Rib Cardigan Mini Dress, $167 (from $298), available here (sizes XS-L)

SIMON MILLER MINI RETRO BAG

Simon Miller Mini Retro Bag, $207 (from $295), available here

Farfetch

nensi dojaka minidress

Nensi Dojaka Spaghetti-Strap Minidress, $375 (from $1,205), available here (sizes XS-L)

ahluwalia trench coat

Ahluwalia Diamond-Check Trench Coat, $528 (from $1,806), available here (sizes UK 6-10)

off white tubular sandals

Off-White XX 100mm Tubular Sandals, $553 (from $1,285), available here

yuha wang midi dress

Yuhan Wang Floral-Embroidered Midi Dress, $280 (from $875), available here (sizes S-XL)

Everlane

everlane the polo

Everlane The Retro Jersey Polo, $21 (from $60), available here (sizes XXS-XL)

everlane the everybody vintage jean

Everlane The Everyone Vintage Jean, $47 (from $118), available here (sizes E1-E11)

everlane italian leather sandal

Everlane The Italian Leather Buckle Heel, $64 (from $160), available here

everlane apron top

Everlane The Apron Linen Tank, $28 (from $70), available here (sizes 00-16)

Anthropologie

anthropologie corey lynn calter pleated trousers

Anthropologie Corey Lynn Calter Pleated Wide-Leg Plaid Trousers, $99.95 (from $160), available here (sizes XS-3X)

anthropologie maeve pearl strap dress

Anthropologie Maeve Pearl Strap Dress, $109.95 (from $170), available here (sizes XXS-3X)

anthropologie maeve tinsel eyelash sweater

Anthropologie Maeve Tinsel Eyelash Sweater, $99.95 (from $128), available here (sizes XXS-3X)

anthropologie plisse halter dress

Anthropologie Plissé Halter Dress, $139.95 (from $220), available here (sizes XXS-3X)

Aerie

AERIE SHERPA ROBE

Aerie  Sherpa Robe, $32.47 (from $64.95), available here (sizes XS-XL)

AERIE SATIN MIDI DRESS

Aerie Satin Midi Slip Dress, $21.98) from $54.95), available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

AERIE POINTELLE BRA

Aerie Pointelle Bra Top, $17.47 (from $34.95), available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

AERIE GROOVE ON VELOUR ZIP UP

Aerie Groove-On Velour Full Zip Sweatshirt, $20 (from $59.95), available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

Aritzia

ARITZIA LONGSLEEVE BODYSUIT

Aritzia Babaton Contour Crew Longsleeve Bodysuit, $40 (from $58), available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

ARITZIA ONLY COAT

Aritzia The New Only Coat, $325 (from $350), available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

ARITZIA TROOP CARGO

Aritzia Tna Troop Cargo Pant, $90 (from $98), available here (sizes 00-16)

WILFRED GENERATION BLAZER

Aritzia Wilfred Generation Blazer, $215 (from $228), available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

