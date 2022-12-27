24 Excellent End-of-Year Online Sales to Shop Now
After weeks of prepping for holiday festivities and finding the perfect gifts for loved ones, the end-of-year sales are calling our credit cards to further activity.
Weeks after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, retailers are clearing out their inventories in preparation for that much-needed fresh start, and as a result, the post-holiday discounts are steeper than ever. At this point, there are few things you can't find at a reduced price.
From the designer finds at Bergdorf Goodman (some of which, btw, are up to 75% off) to the nap dresses at Hill House Home, here's our ultimate roundup of the 24 best online sales happening right now — and some of the most tempting deals we found at each.
Bergdorf Goodman
Christopher John Rogers Abstract Crayon Three-Quarter Classic Shirt, $370 (from $925), available here (sizes XS-L)
Et Ochs Dolly Scrunchie Mini Dress, $382.40 (from $1,195), available here (sizes S-L)
JW Anderson Strappy Leather Chain-Heel Sandals, $216 (from $675), available here
Thebe Magugu Nightmare Floral-Print Handkerchief Pleated Midi Skirt, $360 (from $750), available here (sizes XS-L)
Net-a-Porter
Molly Goddard Meredith One-Shoulder Bow-Detailed Gathered Taffeta Dress, $391.50 (from $1,305), available here (sizes UK 6-14)
Wales Bonner Swing Striped Ribbed Wool-Blend Tank, $325.50 (from $465), available here (sizes US 4-10)
Meryll Rogge Twill-Trimmed Pleated Checked Wool-Blend Mini Wrap Skirt, $355.50 (from $1,185), available here (sizes FR 34-42)
Altuzarra Larysa Embellished Linen-Blend Peplum Blouse, $298.50 (from $995), available here (sizes FR 34-46)
Ssense
Jil Sander Black Nikky Chain Boots, $310 (from $1000), available here
Bianca Saunders Blue Benz Trousers, $243 (from $810), available here (sizes XS-XL)
Shushu/Tong White Pleated Midi Skirt, $141 (from $470), available here (sizes UK 6-12)
Simone Rocha Blue Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $345 (from $1,150), available here (sizes XS-L)
Neiman Marcus
Tanya Taylor Noaki Sleeveless Mini Fit-&-Flare Dress, $215.50 (from $575), available here (sizes 0-14)
Cinq A Sept Nola Long Draped Cowl-Neck Silk Dress, $107 (from $595), available here (sizes 00-14)
Nanushka Jayla Shirtdress with Pleated Sleeves, $111.50 (from $895), available here (sizes XXS-XL)
Tory Burch Ruffle Top Midi Dress, $122 (from $698), available here (sizes 0-14)
Shopbop
By Far Baby Cush Azur Toscana Bag, $284.40 (from $474), available here
Azeeza Devon Dress, $797.50 (from $1,595), available here (sizes XS-M)
Christopher Esber Wrapped Tie Fitted Tank, $364 (from $520), available here (sizes XXS-L)
Khaite Ian Jeans, $288 (from $480), available here (sizes 24-32)
Nordstrom
Dauphinette Friendly Skies Silk Jacket, $365.98 (from $1,395), available here (size M)
Commission Recess Polka Dot High-Low Dress, $234.73 (from $895), available here (size 4)
Good American Ruched Dress, $37.49 (from $129), available here (sizes XS-4X)
K.ngsley Unisex Diran Cuffed Straight Leg Jeans, $134.98 (from $495), available here (sizes 30-32)
Coach
Coach Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag, $270 (from $450), available here
Coach Dylan Clog, $137.50 (from $275), available here
Coach Liza Bootie, $137.50 (from $275), available here
Coach Pillow Madison Shoulder Bag in Shearling with Quilting, $486.50 (from $695), available here
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Plaid Tweed Dress, $139.50 (from $398), available here (sizes 00-16)
Kate Spade New York Manhattan Plaid Large Tote, $211.50 (from $498), available here
Kate Spade New York Mimosa Pumps, $80 (from $228), available here
Kate Spade New York Sam Icon Leather Medium Shoulder Bag, $159 (from $398), available here
Reformation
Reformation Kaye Silk Dress, $83.40 (from $278), available here (sizes 14-24)
Reformation Brandi Dress, $65.40 (from $218), available here (sizes XS-XL) and here (sizes 1X-3X)
Reformation Nya Velvet Dress, $119.40 (from $398), available here (sizes XS-XL)
Reformation Sera Two Piece, $89.40 (from $298), available here (sizes 14-24)
J.Crew
J.Crew Cropped Cable-Knit Sweater Shell, $79.99 (from $98), available here (sizes M-2X)
J.Crew Quilted Cocoon Puffer Coat, $169.50 (from $198), available here (sizes XXS-3X)
J.Crew V-Neck Cardigan Sweater in Supersoft Yarn with Crystals, $134.99 (from $168), available here (sizes XXS-3X)
J.Crew Tissue Turtleneck, $30.99 (from $39.50), available here (sizes XXS-3X)
Madewell
Madewell The Cropped Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket: Sherpa Collar Edition, $100.20 (from $178), available here (sizes XXS-XXL) and here (sizes 1X-4X)
Madewell Brushed Belrose Shirt-Jacket, $129 (from $298), available here (sizes XXS-XXL) and here (sizes 1X-4X)
Madewell (Re)sourced Ribbed Midi Sweater Dress, $42 (from $128), available here (size XL) and here (size 4X)
Athleta
Athleta Altitude Polartec Funnel Neck Sweatshirt, $89.99 (from $149), available here (sizes XXS-3X)
Athleta Headlands Hybrid Pant, $79.99 (from $119), available here (sizes 0-26)
Athleta Salutation Stash Tight, $34.99 (from $109), available here (sizes XXS-3X)
Athleta Summit Down Jacket, $99.99 (from $199), available here (sizes XXS-3X)
Gap
Gap Big Puff Cropped Jacket, $80.49 (from $148), available here (sizes XXS-XXL)
Gap Cropped Skinny Rib Sweater Tank Top, $12 (from $44.95), available here (sizes XXS-XXL)
Gap High Rise Pleated Wide-Leg Trouser with Washwell, $24 (from $79.95), available here (sizes 24-35)
Gap Mid Rise '90s Loose Jeans with Washwell, $16 (from $79.95), available here (sizes 24-35)
Hill House Home
Hill House Home The Athena Nap Dress, $99 (from $150), available here (sizes XXS-XXL)
Hill House Home The Elizabeth Nap Dress, $99 (from $150), available here (sizes XXS-XXL)
Hill House Home The Louisa Nap Dress, $99 (from $175), available here (sizes XXS-XXL)
Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress, $99 (from $175), available here (sizes XXS-XXL)
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Plume Off-Shoulder Sweater Top, $45.48 (from $120), available here (sizes XXS-XL)
Banana Republic Couronne Sweater, $41.98 (from $120), available here (sizes XXS-XXL)
Banana Republic Houndstooth Mini Skirt, $69.98 (from $130),available here (sizes 0-20)
Banana Republic Dreamer Silk Maxi Skirt, $41.98 (from $170), available here (sizes XXS-XL)
Batsheva
Batsheva Mini Prairie Dress in Olive Green Flocked Polka Dot, $125 (from $350), available here (sizes 0-12)
Batsheva Esme Dress in Antique Blue Floral, $125 (from $300), available here (sizes 0-20)
Batsheva X Laura Ashley May Dress in Seren, $110 (from $238), available here (sizes 0-20)
Batsheva X Laura Ashley Pembroke Skirt in Strawberry Field, $95 (from $238), available here (sizes 0-20)
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress, $49 (from $100), available here (sizes XXS-XXL)
Outdoor Voices Springs 7/8 Leggings, $29 (from $79), available here (sizes XXS-XXXL)
Outdoor Voices TechSweat Crop Top, $34 (from $48), available here (sizes XS-XL)
Outdoor Voices Venus Crop Top, $24 (from $48), available here (sizes XS-XL)
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective Bordeaux Colette Halter Bra, $26 (from $52), available here (sizes XXS-6XL)
Girlfriend Collective Bordeaux Luxe Legging, $46 (from $92), available here (sizes XXS-6XL)
Girlfriend Collective Cream Recycled Half-Zip Fleece, $64 (from $128), available here (sizes XXS-6XL)
Girlfriend Collective White Cupro Long Sleeve Tee, $17 (from $34), available here (sizes XXS-6XL)
Revolve
Larroude Dolly Crystal Heel, $244 (from $375), available here
LaQuan Smith Strapless Midi Dress with Pockets, $452 (from $695), available here (sizes XS-L)
Lita by Ciara Icon Rib Cardigan Mini Dress, $167 (from $298), available here (sizes XS-L)
Simon Miller Mini Retro Bag, $207 (from $295), available here
Farfetch
Nensi Dojaka Spaghetti-Strap Minidress, $375 (from $1,205), available here (sizes XS-L)
Ahluwalia Diamond-Check Trench Coat, $528 (from $1,806), available here (sizes UK 6-10)
Off-White XX 100mm Tubular Sandals, $553 (from $1,285), available here
Yuhan Wang Floral-Embroidered Midi Dress, $280 (from $875), available here (sizes S-XL)
Everlane
Everlane The Retro Jersey Polo, $21 (from $60), available here (sizes XXS-XL)
Everlane The Everyone Vintage Jean, $47 (from $118), available here (sizes E1-E11)
Everlane The Italian Leather Buckle Heel, $64 (from $160), available here
Everlane The Apron Linen Tank, $28 (from $70), available here (sizes 00-16)
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Corey Lynn Calter Pleated Wide-Leg Plaid Trousers, $99.95 (from $160), available here (sizes XS-3X)
Anthropologie Maeve Pearl Strap Dress, $109.95 (from $170), available here (sizes XXS-3X)
Anthropologie Maeve Tinsel Eyelash Sweater, $99.95 (from $128), available here (sizes XXS-3X)
Anthropologie Plissé Halter Dress, $139.95 (from $220), available here (sizes XXS-3X)
Aerie
Aerie Sherpa Robe, $32.47 (from $64.95), available here (sizes XS-XL)
Aerie Satin Midi Slip Dress, $21.98) from $54.95), available here (sizes XXS-XXL)
Aerie Pointelle Bra Top, $17.47 (from $34.95), available here (sizes XXS-XXL)
Aerie Groove-On Velour Full Zip Sweatshirt, $20 (from $59.95), available here (sizes XXS-XXL)
Aritzia
Aritzia Babaton Contour Crew Longsleeve Bodysuit, $40 (from $58), available here (sizes XXS-XXL)
Aritzia The New Only Coat, $325 (from $350), available here (sizes XXS-XXL)
Aritzia Tna Troop Cargo Pant, $90 (from $98), available here (sizes 00-16)
Aritzia Wilfred Generation Blazer, $215 (from $228), available here (sizes XXS-XXL)
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.