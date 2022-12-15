The 34 Most Memorable Magazine Covers of 2022

This year's covers saw everything from fashion fantasies and illustrative political statements to career revivals and retirement announcements; from Lizzo in Bad Binch TongTong and Beyoncé in Harris Reed atop a horse to Nicole Kidman in the now-infamous Miu Miu micro set. There were less gray gradient backdrops from Vogue and a lot more color through styling, set design and makeup (not to mention casting), perhaps signifying a shift in direction of fashion's perspective. It's fair to say 2022 brought the best of the best from our favorite magazines.

Browse our picks for the most memorable covers of 2022 below:

