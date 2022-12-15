The 34 Most Memorable Magazine Covers of 2022
This year's covers saw everything from fashion fantasies and illustrative political statements to career revivals and retirement announcements; from Lizzo in Bad Binch TongTong and Beyoncé in Harris Reed atop a horse to Nicole Kidman in the now-infamous Miu Miu micro set. There were less gray gradient backdrops from Vogue and a lot more color through styling, set design and makeup (not to mention casting), perhaps signifying a shift in direction of fashion's perspective. It's fair to say 2022 brought the best of the best from our favorite magazines.
Browse our picks for the most memorable covers of 2022 below:
Precious Lee by Adrienne Raquel, Elle, April 2022. Photo: Adirenne Raquel/Courtesy of Elle
Beyoncé by Rafael Pavarotti, British Vogue, July 2022. Photo: Rafael Pavarotti/Courtesy of British Vogue
Serena Williams by Luis Alberto Rodriguez, Vogue, September 2022. Photo: Luis Alberto Rodriguez/Courtesy of Vogue
Meghan Markle by Campbell Addy, The Cut, Fall 2022. Photo: Campbell Addy/Courtesy of The Cut
Lindsay Lohan by Jingyu Lin, Who What Wear, November 2022. Photo: Jingyu Lin/Courtesy of Who What Wear
Timothée Chalamet by Steven Meisel, British Vogue, October 2022. Photo: Steven Meisel/Courtesy of British Vogue
Lizzo by Campbell Addy, Vanity Fair, November 2022. Photo: Campbell Addy/Courtesy of Vanity Fair
Megan Thee Stallion by Campbell Addy, New York Magazine, Fall 2022. Photo: Campbell Addy/Courtesy of New York Magazine
Emma Corrin by Heather Glazzard, Interview Magazine, Winter 2022. Photo: Heather Glazzard/Courtesy of Interview Magazine
Marie-Agnès Diène by Chloé Le Drezen, Vogue Polska, May 2022. Photo: Chloé Le Drezen/Courtesy of Vogue Polska
BTS' RM and Pharrell by Mason Poole, Rolling Stone, November 2022. Photo: Mason Poole/Courtesy of Rolling Stone
Madonna by Ricardo Gomes, Paper Magazine, August 2022. Photo: Ricardo Gomes/Courtesy of Paper Magazine
Tracee Ellis Ross and Marsai Martin by Keith Major, Ebony, March 2022. Photo: Keith Major/Courtesy of Ebony
Zoë Kravitz by Ellen von Unwerth, Wonderland, Spring 2022. Photo: Ellen von Unwerth/Courtesy of Wonderland
Adut Akech by Adrienne Raquel, V Magazine, Winter 2022. Photo: Adrienne Raquel/Courtesy of V Magazine
Linda Evangelista by Steven Meisel, British Vogue, September 2022. Photo: Steven Meisel/Courtesy of British Vogue
Robert Pattinson by Jack Bridgland, GQ, March 2022. Photo: Jack Bridgland/Courtesy of GQ
Keke Palmer by Alex Harper, Who What Wear, March 2022. Photo: Alex Harper/Courtesy of Who What Wear
Harry Styles by Amanda Fordyce, Rolling Stone UK, October/November 2022. Photo: Amanda Fordyce/Courtesy of Rolling Stone UK
Nella Ngingo and Arantxa Oosterwolde by Linda Gumus Gerritsen, Vogue Netherlands, May 2022. Photo: Linda Gumus Gerritsen/Courtesy of Vogue Netherlands
Selena Gomez by Amanda Charchian, Rolling Stone, December 2022. Photo: Amanda Charchian/Courtesy of Rolling Stone
Elliot Page by Ruven Afanador, Esquire, Summer 2022. Photo: Ruven Afanador/Courtesy of Esquire
Nicole Kidman by Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari, Vanity Fair, Hollywood 2022. Photo: Maurizio Catalan and Pierpaolo Ferrari/Courtesy of Vanity Fair
Zendaya by Jack Davison, W Magazine, Directors Issue 2022. Photo: Jack Davison/Courtesy of W Magazine
Zendaya by Elizaveta Porodina, Vogue Italia, July 2022. Photo: Elizaveta Porodina/Courtesy of Vogue Italia
Penélope Cruz by Pedro Almodóvar, W Magazine, Directors Issue 2022. Photo: Pedro Almodóvar/Courtesy of W Magazine
Adut Akech, Amar Akway, Majesty Amare, Akon Changkou, Maty Fall Diba, Janet Jumbo, Abény Nhial, Nyagua Ruea and Amok Yai by Rafael Pavarotti, British Vogue, February 2022. Photo: Rafael Pavarotti/Courtesy of British Vogue
Naomi Campbell by Steven Meisel, British Vogue, March 2022. Photo: Steven Meisel/Courtesy of British Vogue
Anne Hathaway by Collier Schorr, Interview Magazine, Summer 2022. Photo: Collier Schorr/Courtesy of Interview Magazine
Emma Chamberlain by Max Montgomery, InStyle Mexico, November 2022. Photo: Max Montgomery/Courtesy of InStyle Mexico
Hoyeon Jung by Harley Weir, Vogue, February 2022. Photo: Harley Weir/Courtesy of Vogue
Kim Kardashian by Carlijn Jacobs, Vogue, March 2022. Photo: Carlijn Jacobs/Courtesy of Vogue
"Slava Ukraini" by Yelena Yemchuk, Vogue Polska, April 2022. Photo: Yelena Yemchuk/Courtesy of Vogue Polska
New Yorkers by Pelle Cass, New York Magazine, December 2022. Photo: Pelle Cass/Courtesy of New York Magazine
