The 37 Best Fashion Purchases Fashionista Editors Made in 2022

This year was filled with countless shopping opportunities, from a slew of brand collaborations (Vivienne Westwood and Asics, Sandy Liang and Wildflower) to some of the coolest fan merch we've seen in a while. Whether we held out for that special something to finally go on sale at Ssense or found the chicest home decor on the market, it was pretty impossible not to shop... a lot this year.

Amongst our editors, purses and shoes took the cake for the most-bought categories, speaking to a year full of practicality over idealistic buys. Spacious bags were a major prioritization, as well as footwear that isn't only stylish, but also capable of holding up in a New York City trek.

If you're in need of a last-minute holiday gift or just looking for a personal end-of-year splurge, check out the gallery below for our editors' most fashionable picks of the year.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.