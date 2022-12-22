The 34 Most Memorable Ad Campaigns of 2022

As the year comes to a close, it's time to look back on the most memorable ad campaigns from our favorite brands.

Many looked to their regular muses and ambassadors (see: Harry and Gucci, Kristen and Chanel, Rosé and Saint Laurent). Others opted for more headline-making surprise appearances: Linda Evangelista made her return to modeling for the 25th anniversary of the famed Fendi Baguette, while Winona Ryder reunited with Marc Jacobs 21 years after she was arrested for shoplifting the brand (just to name a couple of the instantly iconic moments).

In addition to comebacks, we also had first-time models, like Tom Holland making his debut for Prada at the top of the year, Doja Cat getting flexible for Heaven and Mick Fleetwood befriending a psychedelic-appearing frog for Pleasing.

Scroll below to discover the rest of the 2022 campaigns we deemed the best of the best.

Harry Styles for Gucci HA HA HA. Photo: Mark Borthwick/Courtesy of Gucci Zendaya for Valentino. Photo: Michael Bailey Gates/Courtesy of Valentino Winona Ryder for Marc Jacobs. Photo: Harley Weir/Courtesy of Marc Jacobs Sasha Pivovarova for Blumarine. Photo: Petra Collins/Courtesy of Blumarine Beyoncé for Tiffany & Co. Photo: Mason Poole/Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. Gisele Bündchen for Louis Vuitton. Photo: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton Photo: Courtesy of Prada Emma Watson for Prada Fragrance. Photo: Courtesy of Prada Doja Cat for Heaven by Marc Jacobs. Photo: Harley Weir/Courtesy of Marc Jacobs Linda Evangelista for Fendi. Photo: Steven Meisel/Courtesy of Fendi Bad Bunny for Jacquemus. Photo: Tom Kneller and Zoey Radford Scott/Courtesy of Jacquemus Anajah Hamilton for Coach. Photo: Emily Lipson/Courtesy of Coach Christine Quinn for Marc Jacobs. Photo: Chris Maggio/Courtesy of Marc Jacobs Tom Holland for Prada. Photo: David Sims/Courtesy of Prada Cher for Balmain. Photo: Courtesy of Balmain Bella Hadid for Swarovski. Photo: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/Courtesy of Swarovski Chloë Bailey for Saks Fifth Avenue. Photo: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue Sir Anthony Hopkins for Loewe. Photo: Juergen Teller/Courtesy of Loewe Billie Eilish for Gucci Eyewear. Photo: Harley Weir/Courtesy of Gucci Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Calvin Klein. Photo: Alasdair McLellan/Courtesy of Calvin Klein Charli XCX for Heaven by Marc Jacobs. Photo: Harley Weir/Courtesy of Marc Jacobs Cher for Ugg. Photo: Courtesy of Ugg Mick Fleetwood for Pleasing. Photo: Anthony Pham/Courtesy of Pleasing Adut Akech for Michael Kors. Photo: Inez and Vinoodh/Courtesy of Michael Kors Elle Fanning for Miu Miu Fragrances. Photo: Courtesy of Miu Miu Maluma for Versace. Photo: Courtesy of Versace Emma Corrin for Miu Miu. Photo: Courtesy of Miu Miu Anok Yai for Loewe. Photo: David Sims/Courtesy of Loewe Robert Pattinson for Dior. Photo: Rafael Pavarotti/Courtesy of Dior Rosé for Saint Laurent. Photo: Gray Sorrenti/Courtesy of Saint Laurent Leighton Meester for Farfetch. Photo: Courtesy of Farfetch Nicolas Cage for Casablanca. Photo: Hugo Comte/Courtesy of Casablanca Rosalía for Acne Studios. Photo Paul Kookier/Courtesy of Acne Studios Kristen Stewart for Chanel. Photo: Inez and Vinoodh/Courtesy of Chanel Ryan Gosling for Gucci. Photo: Glen Luchford/Courtesy of Gucci

