The 34 Most Memorable Ad Campaigns of 2022
As the year comes to a close, it's time to look back on the most memorable ad campaigns from our favorite brands.
Many looked to their regular muses and ambassadors (see: Harry and Gucci, Kristen and Chanel, Rosé and Saint Laurent). Others opted for more headline-making surprise appearances: Linda Evangelista made her return to modeling for the 25th anniversary of the famed Fendi Baguette, while Winona Ryder reunited with Marc Jacobs 21 years after she was arrested for shoplifting the brand (just to name a couple of the instantly iconic moments).
In addition to comebacks, we also had first-time models, like Tom Holland making his debut for Prada at the top of the year, Doja Cat getting flexible for Heaven and Mick Fleetwood befriending a psychedelic-appearing frog for Pleasing.
Scroll below to discover the rest of the 2022 campaigns we deemed the best of the best.
Recommended Articles
Harry Styles for Gucci HA HA HA. Photo: Mark Borthwick/Courtesy of Gucci
Zendaya for Valentino. Photo: Michael Bailey Gates/Courtesy of Valentino
Winona Ryder for Marc Jacobs. Photo: Harley Weir/Courtesy of Marc Jacobs
Sasha Pivovarova for Blumarine. Photo: Petra Collins/Courtesy of Blumarine
Beyoncé for Tiffany & Co. Photo: Mason Poole/Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.
Gisele Bündchen for Louis Vuitton. Photo: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Emma Watson for Prada Fragrance. Photo: Courtesy of Prada
Doja Cat for Heaven by Marc Jacobs. Photo: Harley Weir/Courtesy of Marc Jacobs
Linda Evangelista for Fendi. Photo: Steven Meisel/Courtesy of Fendi
Bad Bunny for Jacquemus. Photo: Tom Kneller and Zoey Radford Scott/Courtesy of Jacquemus
Anajah Hamilton for Coach. Photo: Emily Lipson/Courtesy of Coach
Christine Quinn for Marc Jacobs. Photo: Chris Maggio/Courtesy of Marc Jacobs
Tom Holland for Prada. Photo: David Sims/Courtesy of Prada
Cher for Balmain. Photo: Courtesy of Balmain
Bella Hadid for Swarovski. Photo: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/Courtesy of Swarovski
Chloë Bailey for Saks Fifth Avenue. Photo: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
Sir Anthony Hopkins for Loewe. Photo: Juergen Teller/Courtesy of Loewe
Billie Eilish for Gucci Eyewear. Photo: Harley Weir/Courtesy of Gucci
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Calvin Klein. Photo: Alasdair McLellan/Courtesy of Calvin Klein
Charli XCX for Heaven by Marc Jacobs. Photo: Harley Weir/Courtesy of Marc Jacobs
Cher for Ugg. Photo: Courtesy of Ugg
Mick Fleetwood for Pleasing. Photo: Anthony Pham/Courtesy of Pleasing
Adut Akech for Michael Kors. Photo: Inez and Vinoodh/Courtesy of Michael Kors
Elle Fanning for Miu Miu Fragrances. Photo: Courtesy of Miu Miu
Maluma for Versace. Photo: Courtesy of Versace
Emma Corrin for Miu Miu. Photo: Courtesy of Miu Miu
Anok Yai for Loewe. Photo: David Sims/Courtesy of Loewe
Robert Pattinson for Dior. Photo: Rafael Pavarotti/Courtesy of Dior
Rosé for Saint Laurent. Photo: Gray Sorrenti/Courtesy of Saint Laurent
Leighton Meester for Farfetch. Photo: Courtesy of Farfetch
Nicolas Cage for Casablanca. Photo: Hugo Comte/Courtesy of Casablanca
Rosalía for Acne Studios. Photo Paul Kookier/Courtesy of Acne Studios
Kristen Stewart for Chanel. Photo: Inez and Vinoodh/Courtesy of Chanel
Ryan Gosling for Gucci. Photo: Glen Luchford/Courtesy of Gucci
Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.