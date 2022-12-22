Skip to main content
The 34 Most Memorable Ad Campaigns of 2022

The 34 Most Memorable Ad Campaigns of 2022

We narrowed down the best of the best.

Photos: Courtesy of brands/Collage by Brooke Frischer

We narrowed down the best of the best.

As the year comes to a close, it's time to look back on the most memorable ad campaigns from our favorite brands. 

Many looked to their regular muses and ambassadors (see: Harry and Gucci, Kristen and Chanel, Rosé and Saint Laurent). Others opted for more headline-making surprise appearances: Linda Evangelista made her return to modeling for the 25th anniversary of the famed Fendi Baguette, while Winona Ryder reunited with Marc Jacobs 21 years after she was arrested for shoplifting the brand (just to name a couple of the instantly iconic moments).

In addition to comebacks, we also had first-time models, like Tom Holland making his debut for Prada at the top of the year, Doja Cat getting flexible for Heaven and Mick Fleetwood befriending a psychedelic-appearing frog for Pleasing.

Scroll below to discover the rest of the 2022 campaigns we deemed the best of the best.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Harry-Styles-Gucci-HA-HA-HA-Collection-Ad-Campaign-Style-Fashion-Trends-TLO-4

Harry Styles for Gucci HA HA HA. Photo: Mark Borthwick/Courtesy of Gucci

zendaya valentino campaign

Zendaya for Valentino. Photo: Michael Bailey Gates/Courtesy of Valentino

winona ryder marc jacobs campaign.jpg

Winona Ryder for Marc Jacobs. Photo: Harley Weir/Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

blumarine petra collins campaign

Sasha Pivovarova for Blumarine. Photo: Petra Collins/Courtesy of Blumarine

beyonce tiffany and co campaign

Beyoncé for Tiffany & Co. Photo: Mason Poole/Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

gisele-bundchen-louis-vuitton-2022

Gisele Bündchen for Louis Vuitton. Photo: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

emma watson prada campaign

Emma Watson for Prada Fragrance. Photo: Courtesy of Prada

doja cat marc jacobs heaven

Doja Cat for Heaven by Marc Jacobs. Photo: Harley Weir/Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

Linda-Evangelista-Fendi-Baguette-2022-Campaign

Linda Evangelista for Fendi. Photo: Steven Meisel/Courtesy of Fendi

bad bunny jacquemus campaign

Bad Bunny for Jacquemus. Photo: Tom Kneller and Zoey Radford Scott/Courtesy of Jacquemus

Coach-Demi-Bag-Campaign.jpg

Anajah Hamilton for Coach. Photo: Emily Lipson/Courtesy of Coach

Christine-Quinn-MARC-JACOBS-FW22-03

Christine Quinn for Marc Jacobs. Photo: Chris Maggio/Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

tom holland prada campaign

Tom Holland for Prada. Photo: David Sims/Courtesy of Prada

balmain cher campaign.jpg

Cher for Balmain. Photo: Courtesy of Balmain

Bella-Hadid-Swarovski-Holiday-2022-Campaign01

Bella Hadid for Swarovski. Photo: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/Courtesy of Swarovski

chloe bailey saks fifth avenue campaign.jpg

Chloë Bailey for Saks Fifth Avenue. Photo: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

loewe-pre-fall-2022-campaign-20

Sir Anthony Hopkins for Loewe. Photo: Juergen Teller/Courtesy of Loewe

billie eilish gucci eyewear campaign

Billie Eilish for Gucci Eyewear. Photo: Harley Weir/Courtesy of Gucci

michaela jae rodriguez calvin klein campaign

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Calvin Klein. Photo: Alasdair McLellan/Courtesy of Calvin Klein

charli xcx heaven marc jacobs

Charli XCX for Heaven by Marc Jacobs. Photo: Harley Weir/Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

cher ugg campaign.jpg

Cher for Ugg. Photo: Courtesy of Ugg

mick fleetwood pleasing campaign.jpeg

Mick Fleetwood for Pleasing. Photo: Anthony Pham/Courtesy of Pleasing

Michael-Kors-Collection-adut-akech

Adut Akech for Michael Kors. Photo: Inez and Vinoodh/Courtesy of Michael Kors

Elle-Fanning-Miu-Miu-Twist-Eau-Magnolia-2022-Fragrance-Campaign01

Elle Fanning for Miu Miu Fragrances. Photo: Courtesy of Miu Miu

Maluma-Versace-Spring-2022-Ad-Campaign-Style-Fashion-Tom-Lorenzo-Site-2

Maluma for Versace. Photo: Courtesy of Versace

emma corrin miu miu campaign

Emma Corrin for Miu Miu. Photo: Courtesy of Miu Miu

Loewe-Ad-Campaign-Fall-2022-the-impression-014

Anok Yai for Loewe. Photo: David Sims/Courtesy of Loewe

robert pattinson dior campaign

Robert Pattinson for Dior. Photo: Rafael Pavarotti/Courtesy of Dior

rose saint laurent campaign

Rosé for Saint Laurent. Photo: Gray Sorrenti/Courtesy of Saint Laurent

leighton meester farfetch campaign.jpeg

Leighton Meester for Farfetch. Photo: Courtesy of Farfetch

nicholas cage casablanca campaign

Nicolas Cage for Casablanca. Photo: Hugo Comte/Courtesy of Casablanca

rosalia acne studios campaing.jpg

Rosalía for Acne Studios. Photo Paul Kookier/Courtesy of Acne Studios

kristen stewart chanel campaign

Kristen Stewart for Chanel. Photo: Inez and Vinoodh/Courtesy of Chanel

ryan gosling gucci campaign.jpg

Ryan Gosling for Gucci. Photo: Glen Luchford/Courtesy of Gucci

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

best-magazine-covers-2022-fashion
Style

The 34 Most Memorable Magazine Covers of 2022

This year's best covers offered lots of color and even more Miu Miu.

By Brooke Frischer
best-ad-campaigns-2020
News

The 22 Most Memorable Campaigns of 2020

Many of which show people at home with the best kind of extras: their tight-knit quarantine circle of family and friends.

By Fashionista
wino.jpg
Beauty

Marc Jacobs Recruited Winona Ryder for His Latest Beauty Campaign

Inspired by the French film "Last Year at Marienbad," the shoot is cinematic and utterly gorgeous.

By Eliza Brooke
PRADA_W SS22 adv camp_01
News

See All of the Spring 2022 Ad Campaigns Here

Browse them all as they're rolled out.

By Fashionista