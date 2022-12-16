Skip to main content
The 18 Best-Smelling Body Washes, Scrubs and Lotions

With these products, you don't have to sacrifice efficacy to smell great.

Photo: Courtesy of brands; Artwork: Angela Wei/Fashionista

The beauty realm is practically overflowing with skin-care and body products that are revered for their effectiveness but smell frighteningly reminiscent of children's cold medicine or, worse, a straight-up pile of garbage on a hot summer day. (Sorry.) Allow us to provide a respite from all the medicinal, garbage-scented elixirs in your beauty routine: We've rounded up the very best smelling body products — lotions, creams, washes, bar soaps and scrubs — out there right now. These are the formulas that prove you don't have to sacrifice efficacy to smell great.

From alternate vehicles for beloved perfumes (Le Labo! Maison Margiela Replica! Donna Karan Cashmere Mist! Phlur Missing Person!) to gourmand coffee-, vanilla- or coconut-laced blends, these picks were carefully chosen by team Fashionista for their superior smell. Sure, that distinction is rather subjective, but don't worry, we have good taste (uh, good smell?).

Shop them all below.

summer-fridays-summer-silk-body-lotion

Summer Fridays Summer Silk Nourishing Body Lotion, $27, available here.

hanahana shea body butter amber vanilla

Hanahana Shea Body Butter in Amber Vanilla, $30, available here.

necessaire-body-exfoliator-sandalwood

Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator in Sandalwood, $30, available here.

phlur-missing-person-body-wash

Phlur Missing Person Body Wash, $30, available here.

tatcha-forest-awakening-hinoki-body-wash

Tatcha Hinoki Gentle Exfoliating Body Wash, $34, available here.

saltair-santal-bloom-body-wash

Saltair Santal Bloom Skin Rejuvenating Body Wash, $12, available here.

body-by-tph-watch-me-whip-body-cream

Body by TPH Watch Me Whip Whipped Body Cream, $12, available here.

raw-sugar-moisture-loving-body-wash-watermelon-mint

Raw Sugar Moisture Loving Watermelon + Fresh Mint Body Wash, $10, available here.

sol-de-janeiro-bom-dia-bright-body-cream

Sol de Janeiro Bom Dia Body Bright Cream, $48, available here.

fenty-skin-cleansr-bar

Fenty Skin Cocoa Cleans'r Soothing All-Over Cleansing Bar, $14, available here.

le-labo-hinoki-body-cream

Le Labo Hinoki Body Cream, $48, available here.

bathing-culture-mind-body-wash

Bathing Culture Mind and Body Wash, $35, available here.

aesop-geranium-leaf-body-cleanser

Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser, $47, available here.

kreyol-essence-haitian-coffee-coconut-body-creme

Kreyòl Essence Haitian Coffee & Coconut Body Creme, $32, available here.

maison-margiela-replica-lazy-sunday-morning-shower-gel

Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Shower Gel, $40, available here.

donna-karan-cashmere-mist-body-lotion

Donna Karan Cashmere Mist The Body Lotion, $58, available here.

drunk-elephant-sugared-koffie-scrub

Drunk Elephant Sugared Koffie Almond Milk Body Scrub, $28, available here.

moroccanoil-body-souffle

Moroccanoil Body Soufflé, $38, available here.

