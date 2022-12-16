The 18 Best-Smelling Body Washes, Scrubs and Lotions
The beauty realm is practically overflowing with skin-care and body products that are revered for their effectiveness but smell frighteningly reminiscent of children's cold medicine or, worse, a straight-up pile of garbage on a hot summer day. (Sorry.) Allow us to provide a respite from all the medicinal, garbage-scented elixirs in your beauty routine: We've rounded up the very best smelling body products — lotions, creams, washes, bar soaps and scrubs — out there right now. These are the formulas that prove you don't have to sacrifice efficacy to smell great.
From alternate vehicles for beloved perfumes (Le Labo! Maison Margiela Replica! Donna Karan Cashmere Mist! Phlur Missing Person!) to gourmand coffee-, vanilla- or coconut-laced blends, these picks were carefully chosen by team Fashionista for their superior smell. Sure, that distinction is rather subjective, but don't worry, we have good taste (uh, good smell?).
Shop them all below.
Summer Fridays Summer Silk Nourishing Body Lotion, $27, available here.
Hanahana Shea Body Butter in Amber Vanilla, $30, available here.
Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator in Sandalwood, $30, available here.
Phlur Missing Person Body Wash, $30, available here.
Tatcha Hinoki Gentle Exfoliating Body Wash, $34, available here.
Saltair Santal Bloom Skin Rejuvenating Body Wash, $12, available here.
Body by TPH Watch Me Whip Whipped Body Cream, $12, available here.
Raw Sugar Moisture Loving Watermelon + Fresh Mint Body Wash, $10, available here.
Sol de Janeiro Bom Dia Body Bright Cream, $48, available here.
Fenty Skin Cocoa Cleans'r Soothing All-Over Cleansing Bar, $14, available here.
Le Labo Hinoki Body Cream, $48, available here.
Bathing Culture Mind and Body Wash, $35, available here.
Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser, $47, available here.
Kreyòl Essence Haitian Coffee & Coconut Body Creme, $32, available here.
Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Shower Gel, $40, available here.
Donna Karan Cashmere Mist The Body Lotion, $58, available here.
Drunk Elephant Sugared Koffie Almond Milk Body Scrub, $28, available here.
Moroccanoil Body Soufflé, $38, available here.
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.
