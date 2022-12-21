28 Chunky Clogs in Which to Comfortably Stride Out of 2022

Priorities seem to be shifting when it comes to shoes. For some, comfort is and always has been key. For others, a global pandemic brought function and coziness to the forefront of sartorial requirements. Regardless of the impetus, a preference for function over fashion, or what some deem "ugly fashion," is taking over our footwear.

Previously niche and wrongfully judged as gauche, chunky clogs are now being welcomed by high fashion with open arms. Since their breakout moment circa Spring 2018, Crocs' Classic Clogs (which its trio of creators based on a boating clog) set the scene for a new era of ugly-cute, with mainstays and trendsetters like Prada, Ganni, Simon Miller, Ugg, Clarks and of course Birkenstock banking on the arguably unsightly footwear of late.

Chunky clogs on the Spring 2023 runways. From left to right: Ports 1961, Vitelli, Etro, Ester Manas. Photos: Imaxtree

To wit, 'chunky' can signify platform soles, blocked heels, lugged treads or some combination of all of the above. A clog, however, is nuanced and storied: Originally — like 13th century Europe-originally — they were carved by hand from wooden blocks and later replaced with cork (a tradition still upheld today by Birkenstock's signature makes and models). Beloved through millennia and quintessential in nature, it's no wonder designers love them, and that shoppers love a good designer Birk collab. (Ahem, Rick Owens or Dior, anyone?)

Between the slide's ancient history and fashion's cocktail of -cores, the carved mule today comes in a wide array of flavors. Silver hardware, like riveted dome head studs, is classic, but not required — nor is a specifically sculpted shape. Be it wood, rubber, flatform, angular or stacked, as long as the silhouette falls under the "curvaceous" category, you have tickets to the clog show.

As we know, chunky clogs can fit a variety of tastes, and they're a safe year-round option. Consider this your sign to shop the completely practical and ultimately adorable trend, ahead.

