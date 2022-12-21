Skip to main content
28 Chunky Clogs in Which to Comfortably Stride Out of 2022

Is it time for your ugly shoe era?

Photos: Courtesy of brands/Pixabay, Collage by Brooke Frischer

Priorities seem to be shifting when it comes to shoes. For some, comfort is and always has been key. For others, a global pandemic brought function and coziness to the forefront of sartorial requirements. Regardless of the impetus, a preference for function over fashion, or what some deem "ugly fashion," is taking over our footwear.

Previously niche and wrongfully judged as gauche, chunky clogs are now being welcomed by high fashion with open arms. Since their breakout moment circa Spring 2018, Crocs' Classic Clogs (which its trio of creators based on a boating clog) set the scene for a new era of ugly-cute, with mainstays and trendsetters like Prada, Ganni, Simon Miller, Ugg, Clarks and of course Birkenstock banking on the arguably unsightly footwear of late. 

Chunky clogs on the Spring 2023 runways. From left to right: Ports 1961, Vitelli, Etro, Ester Manas.

To wit, 'chunky' can signify platform soles, blocked heels, lugged treads or some combination of all of the above. A clog, however, is nuanced and storied: Originally — like 13th century Europe-originally — they were carved by hand from wooden blocks and later replaced with cork (a tradition still upheld today by Birkenstock's signature makes and models). Beloved through millennia and quintessential in nature, it's no wonder designers love them, and that shoppers love a good designer Birk collab. (Ahem, Rick Owens or Dior, anyone?)

Between the slide's ancient history and fashion's cocktail of -cores, the carved mule today comes in a wide array of flavors. Silver hardware, like riveted dome head studs, is classic, but not required — nor is a specifically sculpted shape. Be it wood, rubber, flatform, angular or stacked, as long as the silhouette falls under the "curvaceous" category, you have tickets to the clog show.

As we know, chunky clogs can fit a variety of tastes, and they're a safe year-round option. Consider this your sign to shop the completely practical and ultimately adorable trend, ahead. 

ganni studded clogs

Ganni Studded Flatform Clogs, $269, available here

brother vellies greg shearling clog

Brother Vellies Greg Shearling Clogs, $556, available here

hermes-carlotta-mule

Hermès Carlotta Mule, $1,425, available here

matisse lena chunky mule

Matisse Lena Chunky Mule, $170, available here

frye melody shearling clog

Frye Melody Shearling, $159 (from $228), available here

clarkes cheetah print clog

GCDS x Clarks Leopard Print Mule, $224 (from $320), available here

prada mule

Prada Studded Leather Clogs, $1,250, available here

simon miller grip bubble clog

Simon Miller Grip Bubble Clog, $575, available here

melissa x simon miller bubble clog

Melissa Bubble + Simon Miller Clog, $219, available here

kate cate mules clogs

Kate Cate Allegra Pony Shearling Cow, €410, available here

cult gaia maude mule

Cult Gaia Maude Mule, $528, available here

gucci clog

Gucci GG Clog, $1,150, available here

Cabin-Clog-Reflective-Frost-Side-1800x1800-9758afc9-a526-4706-a4ec-52ab58a4fe9e_35f0ab66-7360-4254-956f-1950e64c05ef_750x

Manitobah Cabin Clogs, $90 (from $110), available here

loza maleomhbo sene croc

Loza Maléombho Sene Croc, $170, available here

bash clogs

Ba&sh Leather Suede Clogs, $275, available here

re:done studded clogs

Re/Done 70s Studded Slingback Clog, $525, available here

fear of god the california mule

Fear of God The California Mule, $195, available here

ugg fuzz sugar clog

Ugg Fuzz Sugar Clog, $120, available here

charles and keith clogs

Charles & Keith Platform Clogs, $49 (from $59), available here

simon miller platform bubble clog

Simon Miller Platform Bubble Clog, $595, available here

autumn adeigbo clog

Autumn Adeigbo Double Strap Clog, $625, available here

madewell the cecily clog

Madewell The Cecily Clog in Shearling, $142 (from $178), available here

charlotte stone jona bubble clogs

Charlotte Stone Jonna, $248, available here

paloma wool odessa clog

Paloma Wool Odessa Leather Platform Clog, €229, available here

birkenstock boston big buckle platform sandal clog

Birkenstock x Papillo Boston Big Buckle Platform Teddy Sandal, $190, available here

fitflop shuv leather clogs

Fitflop Shuv Leather Clogs, $150, available here

yvonne kone pernille clog

Yvonne Koné Pernille Clog, €431, available here

unif hera clog

Unif Hera Clog, $148, available here

