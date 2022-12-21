28 Chunky Clogs in Which to Comfortably Stride Out of 2022
Priorities seem to be shifting when it comes to shoes. For some, comfort is and always has been key. For others, a global pandemic brought function and coziness to the forefront of sartorial requirements. Regardless of the impetus, a preference for function over fashion, or what some deem "ugly fashion," is taking over our footwear.
Previously niche and wrongfully judged as gauche, chunky clogs are now being welcomed by high fashion with open arms. Since their breakout moment circa Spring 2018, Crocs' Classic Clogs (which its trio of creators based on a boating clog) set the scene for a new era of ugly-cute, with mainstays and trendsetters like Prada, Ganni, Simon Miller, Ugg, Clarks and of course Birkenstock banking on the arguably unsightly footwear of late.
To wit, 'chunky' can signify platform soles, blocked heels, lugged treads or some combination of all of the above. A clog, however, is nuanced and storied: Originally — like 13th century Europe-originally — they were carved by hand from wooden blocks and later replaced with cork (a tradition still upheld today by Birkenstock's signature makes and models). Beloved through millennia and quintessential in nature, it's no wonder designers love them, and that shoppers love a good designer Birk collab. (Ahem, Rick Owens or Dior, anyone?)
Between the slide's ancient history and fashion's cocktail of -cores, the carved mule today comes in a wide array of flavors. Silver hardware, like riveted dome head studs, is classic, but not required — nor is a specifically sculpted shape. Be it wood, rubber, flatform, angular or stacked, as long as the silhouette falls under the "curvaceous" category, you have tickets to the clog show.
As we know, chunky clogs can fit a variety of tastes, and they're a safe year-round option. Consider this your sign to shop the completely practical and ultimately adorable trend, ahead.
Ganni Studded Flatform Clogs, $269, available here
Brother Vellies Greg Shearling Clogs, $556, available here
Hermès Carlotta Mule, $1,425, available here
Matisse Lena Chunky Mule, $170, available here
Frye Melody Shearling, $159 (from $228), available here
GCDS x Clarks Leopard Print Mule, $224 (from $320), available here
Prada Studded Leather Clogs, $1,250, available here
Simon Miller Grip Bubble Clog, $575, available here
Melissa Bubble + Simon Miller Clog, $219, available here
Kate Cate Allegra Pony Shearling Cow, €410, available here
Cult Gaia Maude Mule, $528, available here
Gucci GG Clog, $1,150, available here
Manitobah Cabin Clogs, $90 (from $110), available here
Loza Maléombho Sene Croc, $170, available here
Ba&sh Leather Suede Clogs, $275, available here
Re/Done 70s Studded Slingback Clog, $525, available here
Fear of God The California Mule, $195, available here
Ugg Fuzz Sugar Clog, $120, available here
Charles & Keith Platform Clogs, $49 (from $59), available here
Simon Miller Platform Bubble Clog, $595, available here
Autumn Adeigbo Double Strap Clog, $625, available here
Madewell The Cecily Clog in Shearling, $142 (from $178), available here
Charlotte Stone Jonna, $248, available here
Paloma Wool Odessa Leather Platform Clog, €229, available here
Birkenstock x Papillo Boston Big Buckle Platform Teddy Sandal, $190, available here
Fitflop Shuv Leather Clogs, $150, available here
Yvonne Koné Pernille Clog, €431, available here
Unif Hera Clog, $148, available here
