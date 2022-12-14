Skip to main content

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Beyoncé's Fur-Trimmed Corset Circa 2003

You can easily re-create the Y2K look.
beyonce destinys child vh1 2003

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

When it comes to memorable fashion moments over the years, Beyoncé always tops lists as one of the best-dressed stars on the red carpet. Throughout her career, she's experimented with her music and looks alike. In the year 2003, it was no different. 

At VH1's Big In 2003 ceremony, the then-22-year-old arrived in what we would describe as medieval-inspired opulence. She accepted the "Big Entertainer of '03" award in a pink button-up corset — lined with fur at the shoulders and neckline — and champagne-colored satin maxi skirt, accessorized with dangling diamond earrings. She completed the look with her long, honey-blonde locks and full fringe straightened out.

beyonce destinys child vh1 03

Back then, her outfit was seen as a puzzling pairing, but in my eyes, it was ahead of its time. Now, with the aughts aesthetic back with a vengeance, corset tops have regained popularity — and like Queen Bey, you can pair the form-fitting silhouette with just about any bottom. Find a few options below to re-create Beyoncé's unforgettable 2003 VH1 Awards outfit.

pink corset gemini by guy

Gemini by Guy Floral Lace-Up Corset Bustier, $24 (from $74), available here (sizes XS-6XL)

laquan smith metallic gold skirt

LaQuan Smith Metallic Knotted Maxi-Skirt, $895, available here (sizes XS-XL)

surrell faux fur scarf

Surell Faux Fur Pull Through Scarf, $75, available here

edikted pink corset1

Edikted Haylo Satin Lace-Back Corset, $39 (from $78), available here (sizes XS-XL)

jcrew gwyneth slip skirt champagne

J.Crew Gwyneth Slip Skirt, $90, available here (sizes XXS-3XL)

