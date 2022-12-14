Great Outfits in Fashion History: Beyoncé's Fur-Trimmed Corset Circa 2003

Photo: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

When it comes to memorable fashion moments over the years, Beyoncé always tops lists as one of the best-dressed stars on the red carpet. Throughout her career, she's experimented with her music and looks alike. In the year 2003, it was no different.

At VH1's Big In 2003 ceremony, the then-22-year-old arrived in what we would describe as medieval-inspired opulence. She accepted the "Big Entertainer of '03" award in a pink button-up corset — lined with fur at the shoulders and neckline — and champagne-colored satin maxi skirt, accessorized with dangling diamond earrings. She completed the look with her long, honey-blonde locks and full fringe straightened out.

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Back then, her outfit was seen as a puzzling pairing, but in my eyes, it was ahead of its time. Now, with the aughts aesthetic back with a vengeance, corset tops have regained popularity — and like Queen Bey, you can pair the form-fitting silhouette with just about any bottom. Find a few options below to re-create Beyoncé's unforgettable 2003 VH1 Awards outfit.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.