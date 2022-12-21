Skip to main content
Celebrity Stylist, Molly Dickson Is Seeking A Spring '23 Fashion Stylist Intern In Los Angeles

Candidates must be responsible, proactive, motivated, detail-oriented and eager to learn about the styling world.

Job Highlights
- Working with an experienced team in the fashion industry
- Hands-on experience with styling celebrities for red carpet / press events / photoshoots etc.
- Insight into production and behind the scenes work
- First hand experience with a professional stylist

Qualifications
- Must be able to receive college credit
- Must be a full-time student working towards a degree
- Must be able to commit to 2-3 days a week.
- Must have a working and reliable mode of transportation
- Extreme attention to detail
- Highly organized
- Proficient time management skills
- Ability to problem solve and collaborate as a team
- Hard working; must be able to keep up with longer days
- Flexibility; must be able to adapt to quick changes
- Ability and willingness to take initiative
- A strong sense of integrity and honesty

Responsibilities
- Manage and keep record of all incoming and outgoing inventory
- Picking up and dropping off merchandise from showrooms/ retail stores etc.
- Shopping / pulling the correct garments that are needed
- Preparation for photo shoots / red carpet appearances / press events etc.

Benefits
- Gas / Travel compensation

Contact
- Jenna Filingeri - jenna@mollyddickson.com
- Please include your resume and 3 references with a phone number and email address

@mollyddickson

