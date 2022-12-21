Celebrity Stylist, Molly Dickson Is Seeking A Spring '23 Fashion Stylist Intern In Los Angeles

Job Highlights

- Working with an experienced team in the fashion industry

- Hands-on experience with styling celebrities for red carpet / press events / photoshoots etc.

- Insight into production and behind the scenes work

- First hand experience with a professional stylist



Qualifications

- Must be able to receive college credit

- Must be a full-time student working towards a degree

- Must be able to commit to 2-3 days a week.

- Must have a working and reliable mode of transportation

- Extreme attention to detail

- Highly organized

- Proficient time management skills

- Ability to problem solve and collaborate as a team

- Hard working; must be able to keep up with longer days

- Flexibility; must be able to adapt to quick changes

- Ability and willingness to take initiative

- A strong sense of integrity and honesty



Responsibilities

- Manage and keep record of all incoming and outgoing inventory

- Picking up and dropping off merchandise from showrooms/ retail stores etc.

- Shopping / pulling the correct garments that are needed

- Preparation for photo shoots / red carpet appearances / press events etc.



Benefits

- Gas / Travel compensation



Contact

- Jenna Filingeri - jenna@mollyddickson.com

- Please include your resume and 3 references with a phone number and email address



@mollyddickson