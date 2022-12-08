Skip to main content

Virginie Viard Brings the '70s Back for Chanel Métiers d'Art 2023 in Dakar

The show marked a big first for the luxury fashion house.
Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 31

Chanel's latest Métiers d'art show represented a monumental first for the luxury fashion house: its runway debut in Africa.

The show itself happened on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the former Palace of Justice in Dakar, and featured performances from Obree Daman, dancers from the École des Sables, choreographer Dimitri Chamblas and CKay. (Though technically unaffiliated with the official schedule, it took place just two days after Dakar Fashion Week.) On Dec. 8, Chanel debuted the collection via a film.

"The fashion show was born of the desire to immerse oneself in the creative effervescence of an international artistic capital, influential in all the fields that are dear to the house, such as fashion, cinema, dance, literature, contemporary art and music," an invitation from Chanel to view the film online read.

Métiers d'art highlights and celebrates the work of Chanel's 11 maisons d'art, which are housed at the le19M facility outside of Paris and are responsible for the fine craftsmanship you might see across its products, from embroidery to crochet to feathers to metalwork. As such, these are some of the most technically intensive and impressive collections the house puts out — rich in detail and texture. 

The 2023 collection by Virginie Viard draws heavily from the '70s, specifically the exuberant spirit and rhythm of the era and its fashion: "an abundance of plant motifs, lines and geometric shapes, a profusion of warm colors, sequins and sparkling pendants, alongside the subtlety of lace," as the show notes read, across easy tailoring, flared trousers, oversized jackets and platforms. 

Ahead of the show, Chanel said in a statement that the Dakar event would be "more than just a show" — rather, "part of a three-day cultural program accompanied by concrete action in terms of creative dialogue, sustainable development and the transmission of savoir-faire." The brand worked with the Montfermeil and Dakar Kourtrajmé schools on documentary films that followed the making of the collection and its preparation for the event. 

See every single look from the Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 collection in the gallery below.

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 1

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 2

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 3

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 4

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 5

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 6

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 7

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 8

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 9

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 10

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 11

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 12

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 13

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 14

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 15

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 16

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 17

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 18

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 19

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 20

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 21

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 22

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 23

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 24

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 25

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 26

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 27

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 28

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 29

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 30

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 31

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 32

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 33

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 34

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 35

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 36

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 37

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 38

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 39

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 40

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 41

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 42

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 43

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 44

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 45

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 46

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 47

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 48

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 49

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 50

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 51

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 52

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 53

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 54

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 55

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 56

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 57

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 58

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 59

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 60

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 61

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel 2022:20223 Metiers d'art Dakar Collection 62

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

