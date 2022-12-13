Chapter 2 Is Seeking NY Interns For Spring/Summer 2023

Chapter 2 is a leading communications agency with offices in NYC and LA. We are currently looking for PR interns to support our Fashion + Sustainability Divisions starting this January in our NYC (Nomad) office. Interns will be assisting with all aspects of the company's Fashion Division operations - NYFW, events, sample trafficking, research, campaign shoots, and general office admin. Sustainability Division support will include in depth research, media list preparation, and reporting assistance.



Candidates must be organized, self-starters, detail-oriented, excellent at multitasking, and working in teams, as well as familiar and comfortable with working in professional settings and events. Written and verbal communication skills are crucial. We ask that interns work 2-4 days per week (max 20 hours) eligible for academic credit.



ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES



SHOWROOM ASSISTANCE

● Passionate about the fashion industry and eager to learn more about fashion PR + Marketing

● Able to address changing client and team needs and requests

● Assist with showroom operations and admin

○ Merchandise showroom samples + ensure showroom is presentable and prepared for appointments and guests

○ Assist in press event

○ Assist with showroom appointments and VIP fittings

○ Day to day assistance with maintenance and showroom requests to support NY team

● Coordinate and execute pick-ups/drop-offs for media and stylists

● Manage sample trafficking + inventorying through Mayvien

○ Receive returns and log appropriately

○ Assist with sample loans and check-in/out on Mayvien

○ Ensure inventory is up to date



VIP DIVISION ASSISTANCE

● Coordination and delivery of VIP seeding

● Assisting in research of influencers and influencer seeding

● VIP Press coverage tracking/clipping

● Researching & maintaining events calendar

● Enjoys keeping up with pop culture and placement opportunities; collaborates with team on brainstorming and strategy development



NYFW ASSISTANCE

● Prior NYFW experience preferred

● Knowledge of professional email correspondences and written communication

● Sample trafficking and inventory management

● Updating of press, VIP & Influencer contacts lists

● Keeping all NYFW prep and production spreadsheets organized and updated

● Assisting with runway show and event production

● Work runway shows during Fashion Week and accommodate a changing schedule



SUSTAINABILITY ASSISTANCE

● Assist with in depth research into a wide range of sustainability topics especially manufacturing

● Report creation assistance

● Help search for the best journalists currently covering sustainability and update media list

● Prepare interview prep documents with topic briefs

● Eager to learn about the sustainability field

● Staying up to date on sustainability trends and news



EVENT/SPECIAL PROJECT ASSISTANCE

● Assist team with event coordination and management as needed for press days, client events, etc.; assistance in list organization for media, stylists, and VIP

● On-site support as needed; guest check in, running errands, managing credentials, managing production logistics, assisting with backstage press, etc



Please note academic credit is preferred.



To Apply: Please send your resume to jazmine@chapter2agency.com with “PR Intern -- Fashion Division” in the subject line, along with your weekly availability.



@chapter2agency