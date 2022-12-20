Must Read: Christine Centenera Named Editor-in-Chief of 'Vogue' Australia, Valentino Names Daniel Paltridge CEO North Americas

Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Christine Centenera named editor-in-chief of Vogue Australia

Christine Centenera is the new editor-in-chief of Vogue Australia. She's been part of the brand since 2012, and currently serves as the title's fashion director. "I'm excited to take on this new role and will work to deliver a fresh creativity to the covers of Vogue Australia and across every page of the magazine [...] celebrating interesting people and all their achievements, and ideas, [...] naturally exploring gender and always championing diversity and originality," said Centenera, in a statement. {Vogue Australia}

Valentino names Daniel Paltridge Chief Executive Officer North Americas

Valentino announced that Daniel Paltridge is joining the house, effective Dec. 1., as Chief Executive Officer North Americas. In that role, he'll "act as an ambassador of the brand identity, inspiring sense of belonging and company passion, with a specific focus on Retail Engagement and Client Centricity," Valentino said, in a statement. {Fashionista inbox}

What it takes to build a shopping newsletter

For Elle, Véronique Hyland interviews the stylists behind some of the most popular shopping newsletters and explains their boom. Becky Malinsky, the founder of Five Things You Should Buy, a styling Substack, said: "I had a friend who was going back to work, who'd had a baby and was let go during the pandemic. And she literally said to me, 'Will you just send me five links and I'll buy those things?'" Laura Reilly of Magasin said she enjoys being "more dialogue-y than prescriptive [...] It's nice because I can speak to the audience at a little bit more of an advanced level than, say, let me introduce you to Martine Rose." {Elle}

Adriano Goldschmied launches new denim brand

The longtime denim designer is relaunching a new iteration of his first brand, Daily Blue. Goldschmied — who founded labels AG, A. Gold E., Gap 1969 and more — told WWD: "What I do the best in all my career is to create brands. It's like playing a game. When I know I am a winner, I walk away." The first drop, which is inspired by the 1970s, will ship in January for Spring 2023, and retail between $350 to $450. {WWD}

