This Joy-Inducing Coach Bag Lives Up to the Hype

Under Stuart Vevers' creative direction, Coach has made true hits that are mined from its extensive archives. In the case of the Tabby — a favorite of the fashion crowd and TikTok — the silhouette borrows from a design from the '70s, adding an extra element of plush.

If I'm being honest, I've had my heart set on this ombre Tabby ever since I first spotted it at the Coach Fifth Avenue store a year ago. The brand generously gifted it to me, and I get the hype even more now: Every time I step out with my Tabby, I receive tons of compliments. Not only is it a super sleek and luxurious-looking bag, but it also feels like I'm carrying what can double as a mini pillow. Even the tag is plushy. You can carry it with a short handle or add a shoulder strap to make it a crossbody; the petite version is small, but with enough room to fit the essentials (yes, even a phone). It's fun and of-the-moment, but feels like it could live in your closet for a long time; it's also perfect for a range of events, whether it's the upcoming holiday parties or a casual brunch.

Personally, I like the unexpected ombre shade. However, if you want something more classic, it comes in a range of colors, including black and ivory. (Though, don't sleep on the pistachio.) For those feeling extra bold, there's even the seasonally-appropriate shearling Tabby.

