Lily Collins, Ashley Park and Kim Cattrall Looked Great at the 'Emily in Paris' Premiere

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Salut les filles! Whether you genuinely love the show, love to hate it or hate that you love it, "Emily in Paris" is coming back for season three on Dec. 21. (How many times have you watched the trailer? Be honest.) As we await Emily, Mindy, Sylvie, Camille, Gabriel and Alfie's returns to our screens, the cast gathered in — where else? — the French capital on Tuesday to premiere la nouvelle saison, and did so in characteristically expressive fashion.

Lily Collins went with a sand-colored, tied-cutout dress from Saint Laurent, while Ashley Park went maximalist in a gold sequined gown with matching duster coat by Valentino. Camille Razat also went with Valentino, but opted for a more muted look — a cream long-sleeved top and feathered trouser from Spring 2023 — and added a magenta choker necklace (and eyeshadow) for a pop of color.

As they prepare to face off on screen, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu and Kate Walsh went with different approaches to sartorial sculpture: Leroy Beaulieu in an asymmetric-front strapless LBD, Walsh in a formfitting long-sleeved Stéphane Rolland gown with a gathered fabric detail along one side.

Though most of the attention was on the principal cast, Kim Cattrall made an appearance in a black sleeveless jumpsuit and fascinator that gave us flashbacks to the veiled hat she wore to Carrie's book party post-chemical peel in "Sex and the City." (Does this confirm rumors that the actor is reuniting with Darren Star for a cameo?)

See all the best looks from the season three premiere of "Emily in Paris" below.

Lily Collins wearing Saint Laurent at the season three premiere of "Emily in Paris" in Paris. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Ashley Park wearing Valentino at the season three premiere of "Emily in Paris" in Paris. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Camille Razat wearing Valentino at the season three premiere of "Emily in Paris" in Paris. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu at the season three premiere of "Emily in Paris" in Paris. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Kate Walsh wearing Stéphane Rolland at the season three premiere of "Emily in Paris" in Paris. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Kim Cattrall at the season three premiere of "Emily in Paris" in Paris. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

