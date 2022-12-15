Factory PR Is Hiring A VIP Manager In Los Angeles
Factory PR seeks a VIP Manager in LA with experience in fashion and celebrity. The candidate should be culturally connected and have a genuine passion for the Public Relations and Fashion fields. This position reports directly to the Director of VIP + Celebrity. This candidate must be incredibly entrepreneurial, self-motivated, and a creative thinker.
PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES
· Support VIP Director with all agency and client initiatives
· Possess existing relationships with key stylists, editors, producers and influencers
· Conduct showroom appointments and market events
· Contribute to innovative and tactical communications strategies
· Conceptualize and execute press events
· Attend key industry events
· Manage PR budgets, calendars and client task lists
· Oversee execution of internal and external reporting for client activity and progress on monthly/weekly basis
· Accompany clients and editors on press trips
· Conduct clear and frequent communication with the NY-based team
· Manage interns and assistants including hiring and day-to-day activity
REQUIREMENTS
· Minimum 2 years experience preferably at a PR agency, managing VIP relations and PR responsibilities
· Superior knowledge of fashion industry
· Existing relationships with talent stylists and management
· Proficient across all social media platforms (Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, etc), Microsoft Office and industry tools such as Cision, Launchmetrics, etc.
· Experience in creation, maintenance and timely pitching of talent/press clips and budgetary tracking documents
· Experience in supervising/mentoring junior staff is required.
· Must exhibit strong writing, communication and presentation skills to effectively articulate ideas to clients, agency principals and colleagues
· Bachelor's degree in Communications, Journalism, Public Relations, English, Marketing or a related field
· Manage interns, act as a strong mentor and guide
· Must have ability to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline oriented, high-energy environment with a consistently positive attitude
· Must be self motivated, entrepreneurial, loyal and a talented communicator
COMPENSATION
· Competitive salary commensurate with experience
· 401K with employer matching
· Life insurance
· Discounted Metrocard/commuting
HEALTH & WELLNESS
· Health/Dental/Vision Insurance 100% covered
· Discounted gym and ClassPass membership plus monthly credit
· Free memberships to OneMedical, Teledoc, HealthAdvocate, and Talkspace
· Flexible Spending Account
· Mental Health and Wellness Stipend - $500 annually
WORK LIFE BALANCE
· Generous vacation offering
· Two week end-of-year holiday office closure
· Summer Friday Program
· Pet-Friendly office
To Apply: Please send your resume to hr@factorypr.com, subject line VIP Manager.
