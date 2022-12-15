Factory PR Is Hiring A VIP Manager In Los Angeles

Factory PR seeks a VIP Manager in LA with experience in fashion and celebrity. The candidate should be culturally connected and have a genuine passion for the Public Relations and Fashion fields. This position reports directly to the Director of VIP + Celebrity. This candidate must be incredibly entrepreneurial, self-motivated, and a creative thinker.



PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

· Support VIP Director with all agency and client initiatives

· Possess existing relationships with key stylists, editors, producers and influencers

· Conduct showroom appointments and market events

· Contribute to innovative and tactical communications strategies

· Conceptualize and execute press events

· Attend key industry events

· Manage PR budgets, calendars and client task lists

· Oversee execution of internal and external reporting for client activity and progress on monthly/weekly basis

· Accompany clients and editors on press trips

· Conduct clear and frequent communication with the NY-based team

· Manage interns and assistants including hiring and day-to-day activity



REQUIREMENTS

· Minimum 2 years experience preferably at a PR agency, managing VIP relations and PR responsibilities

· Superior knowledge of fashion industry

· Existing relationships with talent stylists and management

· Proficient across all social media platforms (Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, etc), Microsoft Office and industry tools such as Cision, Launchmetrics, etc.

· Experience in creation, maintenance and timely pitching of talent/press clips and budgetary tracking documents

· Experience in supervising/mentoring junior staff is required.

· Must exhibit strong writing, communication and presentation skills to effectively articulate ideas to clients, agency principals and colleagues

· Bachelor's degree in Communications, Journalism, Public Relations, English, Marketing or a related field

· Manage interns, act as a strong mentor and guide

· Must have ability to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline oriented, high-energy environment with a consistently positive attitude

· Must be self motivated, entrepreneurial, loyal and a talented communicator



COMPENSATION

· Competitive salary commensurate with experience

· 401K with employer matching

· Life insurance

· Discounted Metrocard/commuting



HEALTH & WELLNESS

· Health/Dental/Vision Insurance 100% covered

· Discounted gym and ClassPass membership plus monthly credit

· Free memberships to OneMedical, Teledoc, HealthAdvocate, and Talkspace

· Flexible Spending Account

· Mental Health and Wellness Stipend - $500 annually



WORK LIFE BALANCE

· Generous vacation offering

· Two week end-of-year holiday office closure

· Summer Friday Program

· Pet-Friendly office



To Apply: Please send your resume to hr@factorypr.com, subject line VIP Manager.



