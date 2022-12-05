Skip to main content
The 12 Best Looks From the 2022 Fashion Awards

The 12 Best Looks From the 2022 Fashion Awards

Florence Pugh, Naomi Campbell and Tilda Swinton were among the best dressed stars.

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

Florence Pugh, Naomi Campbell and Tilda Swinton were among the best dressed stars.

A mere 24 hours after dazzling in Rodarte tulle at the British Independent Film Awards, Florence Pugh was back on the red carpet — yet she struck a different sartorial chord at the 2022 Fashion Awards in London, where she accompanied Pierpaolo Piccioli in a minimal open-back Valentino ballgown in a stunning shade of crimson. She was one of the stand-outs at the event, which celebrates the best of the British fashion industry. 

Also notable: Tilda Swinton in a graphic Charles Jeffrey Loverboy ensemble, Yasmin Finney in a sculptural-shouldered dress, Emily Carey of "House of the Dragon" and Jodie Turner-Smith, both in electric green — by Molly Goddard and Gucci, respectively.

See the best looks from the 2022 Fashion Awards in the gallery below.

Jodie Turner-Smith wearing Gucci 2022 Fashion Awards Best Dressed Celebrities

Jodie Turner-Smith wearing Gucci at the 2022 Fashion Awards. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

Florence Pugh wearing Valentino 2022 Fashion Awards Best Dressed Celebrities

Florence Pugh wearing Valentino at the 2022 Fashion Awards. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Alexa Chung 2022 Fashion Awards Best Dressed Celebrities

Alexa Chung at the 2022 Fashion Awards. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Yasmin Finney 2022 Fashion Awards Best Dressed Celebrities

Yasmin Finney at the 2022 Fashion Awards. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

Tilda Swinton wearing Charles Jeffrey Loverboy 2022 Fashion Awards Best Dressed Celebrities

Tilda Swinton wearing Charles Jeffrey Loverboy at the 2022 Fashion Awards. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Simone Ashley 2022 Fashion Awards Best Dressed Celebrities

Simone Ashley at the 2022 Fashion Awards. Photo: David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Ashley Graham 2022 Fashion Awards Best Dressed Celebrities

Ashley Graham at the 2022 Fashion Awards. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Naomi Campbell 2022 Fashion Awards Best Dressed Celebrities

Naomi Campbell wearing Valentino at the 2022 Fashion Awards. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

Emily Carey wearing Molly Goddard 2022 Fashion Awards Best Dressed Celebrities

Emily Carey wearing Molly Goddard at the 2022 Fashion Awards. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Leomie Anderson 2022 Fashion Awards Best Dressed Celebrities

Leomie Anderson at the 2022 Fashion Awards. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

Erin O'Connor 2022 Fashion Awards Best Dressed Celebrities

Erin O'Connor at the 2022 Fashion Awards. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Irina Shayk 2022 Fashion Awards Best Dressed Celebrities

Irina Shayk at the 2022 Fashion Awards. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

Emma-Watson-Lede-BAFTAs-2022-Red-Carpet-16
Style

The 20 Best Looks From the 2022 BAFTAs

Oscar de la Renta and Gucci emerged as winners (and favorites) on the fashion front.

By Fashionista
florence-pugh-bafta-awards-2020
Style

All the Best Looks From the 2020 BAFTA Awards

Highlights included Kate Middleton in an Alexander McQueen re-wear and Florence Pugh in a hot-pink Dries Van Noten cape

By Fashionista
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Style

29 Can't-Miss Looks From the 2022 Critics Choice Awards

Two red carpets — one in L.A., one in London — means there was a lot of fashion to discuss.

By Fashionista
Gabrielle Union attends The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall
News

The 21 Best Looks From the 2021 Fashion Awards

Featuring lots (seriously, a lot) of Richard Quinn.

By Fashionista