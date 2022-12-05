The 12 Best Looks From the 2022 Fashion Awards

A mere 24 hours after dazzling in Rodarte tulle at the British Independent Film Awards, Florence Pugh was back on the red carpet — yet she struck a different sartorial chord at the 2022 Fashion Awards in London, where she accompanied Pierpaolo Piccioli in a minimal open-back Valentino ballgown in a stunning shade of crimson. She was one of the stand-outs at the event, which celebrates the best of the British fashion industry.

Also notable: Tilda Swinton in a graphic Charles Jeffrey Loverboy ensemble, Yasmin Finney in a sculptural-shouldered dress, Emily Carey of "House of the Dragon" and Jodie Turner-Smith, both in electric green — by Molly Goddard and Gucci, respectively.

See the best looks from the 2022 Fashion Awards in the gallery below.

Jodie Turner-Smith wearing Gucci at the 2022 Fashion Awards. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC Florence Pugh wearing Valentino at the 2022 Fashion Awards. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage Alexa Chung at the 2022 Fashion Awards. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage Yasmin Finney at the 2022 Fashion Awards. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC Tilda Swinton wearing Charles Jeffrey Loverboy at the 2022 Fashion Awards. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Simone Ashley at the 2022 Fashion Awards. Photo: David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images Ashley Graham at the 2022 Fashion Awards. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage Naomi Campbell wearing Valentino at the 2022 Fashion Awards. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC Emily Carey wearing Molly Goddard at the 2022 Fashion Awards. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage Leomie Anderson at the 2022 Fashion Awards. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC Erin O'Connor at the 2022 Fashion Awards. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage Irina Shayk at the 2022 Fashion Awards. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

