How Much Is Your Fashion Job Paying You?

It's that time of year again – and no, we're not just talking holiday festivities. Fashionista's annual salary survey is officially underway.

For new visitors, here's how it works: Every year, we conduct a survey of fashion industry professionals to find out what they're earning compared to others. It takes two minutes, requires none of your personal information — not even your name (!!!) — and no one will be able to see where you work or what you make. We'll compile all of the submissions and release a report based on what we learn, so you'll be able to see what others at your level, in your field, are making on average.

The results from the salary survey not only give better insight for those just starting out, but also provide transparency into what your peers are making. Perhaps it could be a good sign for you to figure out what you really deserve going into the new year.

You can now take the survey here, and be sure to share it with your friends and colleagues. We'll post the results in a few weeks, so you can determine the next steps in your career. (It's already at the top of your list of new year's resolutions, we assume.)

