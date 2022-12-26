Fashionista's 16 Favorite Runway Shows of 2022
It was another busy year for fashion: Every other week brought another major headline, between creative director switch-ups, supermodel comebacks and viral runway moments. The industry proved it's back in business — and louder than ever. That much was clear on the runways, on and off-schedule.
The 2022 shows began on a high note with a dazzling haute couture collection by Glenn Martens for Jean Paul Gaultier that still has people talking and Mathieu Blazy's buzzy debut for Bottega Veneta. That momentum continued well into the fall: The Spring 2023 debuts had everything from a dress spray-painted live onto Bella Hadid to 68 sets of identical twins sent down the Gucci runway, for what would be Alessandro Michele's final show for the house. Then, there were the off-calendar presentations that still made a big impact, like Ralph Lauren's L.A. blowout and Christopher John Rogers' colorful resort display.
All those shocking runway moments have definitely set a precedent for 2023. Before the clock strikes 12 on 2022, relive the most memorable fashion shows of the year, superlative-style. Until next season!
Best Show: Thom Browne Spring 2023
Thom Browne Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Thom Browne Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Thom Browne Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Best Vibe: Collina Strada Spring 2023
Collina Strada Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Collina Strada Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Collina Strada Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Best Casting: Gucci Spring 2023
Gucci Spring 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Gucci
Gucci Spring 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Gucci
Gucci Spring 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Gucci
Nepo Baby-est: Miu Miu Spring 2023
Esther Rose Mcgregor for Miu Miu Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Ísadóra Bjarkardóttir for Miu Miu Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Bella Hadid for Miu Miu Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Most Joyful Color Palette: Christopher John Rogers Resort 2023
Christopher John Rogers Resort 2023. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Christopher John Rogers Resort 2023. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Christopher John Rogers Resort 2023. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Best Bags: Dauphinette Spring 2023
Dauphinette Spring 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Dauphinette
Dauphinette Spring 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Dauphinette
Dauphinette Spring 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Dauphinette
Best Shoes: Simone Rocha Spring 2023
Simone Rocha Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Simone Rocha Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Simone Rocha Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Most... Most: Balmain Festival Spring 2023
Balmain Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Balmain Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Balmain Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Most Viral: Coperni Spring 2023
Coperni Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Coperni Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Coperni Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Most Sophisticated (and Rich-Looking): Ralph Lauren Spring 2023
Ralph Lauren Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Ralph Lauren Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Ralph Lauren Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Most Exciting Emerging Collection: Bad Binch Tong Tong
Bad Binch Tong Tong Spring 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Bad Binch Tong Tong
Most Likely to Make You Book a Jamaican Vacation: Theophilio
Theophilio Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Theophilio Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Theophilio Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Most On-Point Venue: Batsheva
Batsheva Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Batsheva Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Batsheva Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Most Likely to Get Us to Sign Up for Adult Ballet Classes: Sandy Liang
Sandy Liang Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Sandy Liang Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Sandy Liang Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Most Likely to Inspire Memes: JW Anderson
JW Anderson Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
JW Anderson Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
JW Anderson Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Most Likely to Make Jaws Drop: Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture by Glenn Martens
Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2022. Photo: Imaxtree
Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2022. Photo: Imaxtree
Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2022. Photo: Imaxtree
