Fashionista's 16 Favorite Runway Shows of 2022

From spray-on dresses to fashion festivals, these were, in our opinion, the best collection debuts of the year.

Photos: Theo Wargo/Getty Images, Imaxtree, Imaxtree

It was another busy year for fashion: Every other week brought another major headline, between creative director switch-ups, supermodel comebacks and viral runway moments. The industry proved it's back in business — and louder than ever. That much was clear on the runways, on and off-schedule.

The 2022 shows began on a high note with a dazzling haute couture collection by Glenn Martens for Jean Paul Gaultier that still has people talking and Mathieu Blazy's buzzy debut for Bottega Veneta. That momentum continued well into the fall: The Spring 2023 debuts had everything from a dress spray-painted live onto Bella Hadid to 68 sets of identical twins sent down the Gucci runway, for what would be Alessandro Michele's final show for the house. Then, there were the off-calendar presentations that still made a big impact, like Ralph Lauren's L.A. blowout and Christopher John Rogers' colorful resort display. 

All those shocking runway moments have definitely set a precedent for 2023. Before the clock strikes 12 on 2022, relive the most memorable fashion shows of the year, superlative-style. Until next season!

Best Show: Thom Browne Spring 2023 

Thom Browne S23 001

Thom Browne Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Thom Browne S23 029

Thom Browne Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Thom Browne S23 032

Thom Browne Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Best Vibe: Collina Strada Spring 2023 

Collina Strada S23 015

Collina Strada Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Collina Strada S23 021

Collina Strada Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Collina Strada S23 025

Collina Strada Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Best Casting: Gucci Spring 2023

M's&W's Gucci Twinsburg EXIT KEY_PR30

Gucci Spring 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

M's&W's Gucci Twinsburg EXIT KEY_PR61

Gucci Spring 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

M's&W's Gucci Twinsburg EXIT KEY_PR66

Gucci Spring 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

Nepo Baby-est: Miu Miu Spring 2023 

Miu Miu S23 001

Esther Rose Mcgregor for Miu Miu Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Miu Miu S23 022

Ísadóra Bjarkardóttir for Miu Miu Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Miu Miu S23 058

Bella Hadid for Miu Miu Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Most Joyful Color Palette: Christopher John Rogers Resort 2023 

Christopher John Rogers Resort 2023 1

Christopher John Rogers Resort 2023. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Christopher John Rogers Resort 2023 2

Christopher John Rogers Resort 2023. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Christopher John Rogers Resort 2023 3

Christopher John Rogers Resort 2023. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Best Bags: Dauphinette Spring 2023

dauphinette spring 2023

Dauphinette Spring 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Dauphinette

dauphinette spring 2023 1

Dauphinette Spring 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Dauphinette

Dauphinette spring 2023 2

Dauphinette Spring 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Dauphinette

Best Shoes: Simone Rocha Spring 2023

Simone Rocha Spring 20231

Simone Rocha Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Simone Rocha Spring 20232

Simone Rocha Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Simone Rocha Spring 20233

Simone Rocha Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Most... Most: Balmain Festival Spring 2023

Balmain Spring 20231

Balmain Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Balmain Spring 20232

Balmain Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Balmain Spring 20233

Balmain Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Most Viral: Coperni Spring 2023 

coperni spring 20231

Coperni Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

coperni spring 20232

Coperni Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

coperni spring 20233

Coperni Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Most Sophisticated (and Rich-Looking): Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 

Ralph Lauren Spring 20231

Ralph Lauren Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Ralph Lauren Spring 20232

Ralph Lauren Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Ralph Lauren Spring 20234

Ralph Lauren Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Most Exciting Emerging Collection: Bad Binch Tong Tong 

bad binch tong tong spring 2023

Bad Binch Tong Tong Spring 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Bad Binch Tong Tong 

Most Likely to Make You Book a Jamaican Vacation: Theophilio 

theophilio spring 2023 1

Theophilio Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

theophilio spring 2023 2

Theophilio Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

theophilio spring 2023 3

Theophilio Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Most On-Point Venue: Batsheva 

Batsheva spring 2023 1

Batsheva Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Batsheva spring 2023 2

Batsheva Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Batsheva spring 2023 3

Batsheva Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Most Likely to Get Us to Sign Up for Adult Ballet Classes: Sandy Liang

Sandy Liang Spring 2023 1

Sandy Liang Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Sandy Liang Spring 2023 2

Sandy Liang Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Sandy Liang Spring 2023 3

Sandy Liang Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Most Likely to Inspire Memes: JW Anderson 

jw anderson spring 2023 1

JW Anderson Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

jw anderson spring 2023 2

JW Anderson Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

jw anderson spring 2023 3

JW Anderson Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Most Likely to Make Jaws Drop: Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture by Glenn Martens

Jean Paul Gaulthier Spring 2022 1

Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2022. Photo: Imaxtree

Jean Paul Gaulthier Spring 2022 2

Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2022. Photo: Imaxtree

Jean Paul Gaulthier Spring 2022 3

Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2022. Photo: Imaxtree

