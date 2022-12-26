Fashionista's 16 Favorite Runway Shows of 2022

It was another busy year for fashion: Every other week brought another major headline, between creative director switch-ups, supermodel comebacks and viral runway moments. The industry proved it's back in business — and louder than ever. That much was clear on the runways, on and off-schedule.

The 2022 shows began on a high note with a dazzling haute couture collection by Glenn Martens for Jean Paul Gaultier that still has people talking and Mathieu Blazy's buzzy debut for Bottega Veneta. That momentum continued well into the fall: The Spring 2023 debuts had everything from a dress spray-painted live onto Bella Hadid to 68 sets of identical twins sent down the Gucci runway, for what would be Alessandro Michele's final show for the house. Then, there were the off-calendar presentations that still made a big impact, like Ralph Lauren's L.A. blowout and Christopher John Rogers' colorful resort display.

All those shocking runway moments have definitely set a precedent for 2023. Before the clock strikes 12 on 2022, relive the most memorable fashion shows of the year, superlative-style. Until next season!

Best Show: Thom Browne Spring 2023

Thom Browne Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Thom Browne Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Thom Browne Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Best Vibe: Collina Strada Spring 2023

Collina Strada Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Collina Strada Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Collina Strada Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Best Casting: Gucci Spring 2023

Gucci Spring 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Gucci Gucci Spring 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Gucci Gucci Spring 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

Nepo Baby-est: Miu Miu Spring 2023

Esther Rose Mcgregor for Miu Miu Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Ísadóra Bjarkardóttir for Miu Miu Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Bella Hadid for Miu Miu Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Most Joyful Color Palette: Christopher John Rogers Resort 2023

Christopher John Rogers Resort 2023. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images Christopher John Rogers Resort 2023. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images Christopher John Rogers Resort 2023. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Best Bags: Dauphinette Spring 2023

Dauphinette Spring 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Dauphinette Dauphinette Spring 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Dauphinette Dauphinette Spring 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Dauphinette

Best Shoes: Simone Rocha Spring 2023

Simone Rocha Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Simone Rocha Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Simone Rocha Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Most... Most: Balmain Festival Spring 2023

Balmain Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Balmain Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Balmain Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Most Viral: Coperni Spring 2023

Coperni Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Coperni Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Coperni Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Most Sophisticated (and Rich-Looking): Ralph Lauren Spring 2023

Ralph Lauren Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Ralph Lauren Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Ralph Lauren Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Most Exciting Emerging Collection: Bad Binch Tong Tong

Bad Binch Tong Tong Spring 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Bad Binch Tong Tong

Most Likely to Make You Book a Jamaican Vacation: Theophilio

Theophilio Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Theophilio Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Theophilio Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Most On-Point Venue: Batsheva

Batsheva Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Batsheva Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Batsheva Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Most Likely to Get Us to Sign Up for Adult Ballet Classes: Sandy Liang

Sandy Liang Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Sandy Liang Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Sandy Liang Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Most Likely to Inspire Memes: JW Anderson

JW Anderson Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree JW Anderson Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree JW Anderson Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Most Likely to Make Jaws Drop: Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture by Glenn Martens

Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2022. Photo: Imaxtree Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2022. Photo: Imaxtree Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2022. Photo: Imaxtree

