The 18 Most Fashionionable TV Shows and Movies of 2022

There are few creative mediums that pair as well as fashion and film. The right costumes help advance the story's plot, while motion captures clothing's most dramatic displays. This symbiotic relationship has produced some of the most iconic, seared-in-our-brain images over time — and 2022 had a few strong contenders to be added to that list.

From the flamboyant dresses on "Bridgerton" and the glittery and trend-setting looks from "Euphoria" to the alternate-dimension-defining clothes of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and the powerful, emotional costumes of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," film and television provided us tons of with rich, memorable fashion this year that we know we'll be revisiting.

The holidays are the perfect time to plunge into shows you missed, catch up on the awards season contenders and indulge in some sartorial escapism. Discover Fashionista's favorite fashionable TV series and movies from 2022 below.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.