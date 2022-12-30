The 257 (!) Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Tried in 2022

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

It's almost a new year, which will no doubt bring with it a whole crop of new beauty favorites with which team Fashionista will become obsessed. But before we get ahead of ourselves, we're taking a moment to look back at some of the standout hair, makeup, skin, fragrance and wellness finds we discovered in 2022. Join us, won't you?

Scroll through for a selection of our top product discoveries of the year, as well as our month-by-month roundups.

January

In January, we found new candles and perfumes that became instant favorites.

February

February brought us luxurious body creams, fancy scented candles, soothing bath soaks and hair-rehabilitating treatments.

March

Our March favorites included delightful spring candles, reparative hair treatments and at least one skin-care product all the TikTok cool kids convinced us to try.

April

During the month of April, we unearthed products that revolutionized our at-home blowout routines, enhanced our overnight skin-care regimens and livened up our Zoom makeup looks.

May

Our May faves? Cream and oil (yes, oil!) blushes, potent brightening serums and sunscreens.

June

June gifted us an under-$10 mascara that seems far more expensive, innovative sunscreens and a nostalgic fragrance that's a compliment magnet.

July

In July, team Fashionista fell in love with a non-irritating retinol, hair products that help us make the most out of our styles and a whole bunch of anxiety-soothing CBD remedies.

August

Amid August's heat wave, we became obsessed with gentle skin-care formulas that actually do what they promise on their labels, hair products that revive our lived-in styles and tinted lip balms with multi-sensory appeal.

September

September was full of perfect-for-fall candles, pretty makeup we wore to weddings and hair care that has become a crucial part of our regular routines.

October



October's finds included a face oil we'll be slathering on obsessively through winter, eye-brightening makeup and a multi-tasking moisturizing balm that does basically everything.

November

In November, we discovered an overachieving nude lipstick, actually-good at-home hair color, winter skin saviors and a high-tech wellness gadget.

December

December delivered perfectly festive lip and nail colors, an innovative alternative to traditional perfume and a slew of winter-skin-calming treatments.

